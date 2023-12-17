Warzone stuck in "Fetching Online Profile" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone enthusiasts often run into the Fetching Online Profile error. The Call of Duty franchise continues to impress its massive fanbase with new offerings and big updates in Warzone. While a lot of these highly-anticipated changes brought excitement to the community, the update also contains returning bugs that are annoying and unwelcome.

A recurring problem players encounter is the "Fetching Online Profile error," which prevents users from logging into the game. You may be familiar with this error if you played some other entries in the CoD franchise. This article walks you through the possible causes and solutions to the Fetching Online Profile error in Warzone.

Possible solutions for Fetching Online Profile error in Warzone

How to fix Warzone Fetching Online Profile error (Image via Activision)

Players encounter the Fetching Online Profile error in Warzone, usually after new patches or when the servers go down. While hotfixes are issued once in a while, these aren't guaranteed to solve the error permanently. However, there are some steps you can take.

1) Restart your router and device

The most common fix for any error encountered in the CoD franchise is to restart your router. However, if this doesn't work, the next step is to restart your device. Whether you are playing on a PC or console, some players reported rebooting their devices as an effective solution to the error.

2) Add Warzone to the Firewall

If the game still doesn't work out after restarting both your router and device, it's best to check your Firewall settings. Make sure that Warzone is added. If not, you can tweak your Firewall settings by selecting the Allow an app or feature through the Windows Firewall option. From there, you can select Change Settings and add Warzone to Windows Firewall.

3) Update Battle.net

If the above solutions don't work, try updating the Battle.net app. You can do this by heading over to the official website and checking if there's a new version available for download.

4) Update your graphics driver

Another solution to this error is to make sure your graphics driver is up to date. To do so, check if your card's manufacturer has an updated version of your driver. Then, uninstall your current driver program before installing the new one.

5) Change DNS settings

If nothing works out, you can try to change your DNS settings. To do this, open up the Internet settings on your device. For both PC and console users, set the preferred DNS server to 8.8.8.8 and the alternative to 8.8.4.4.

This wraps up our Fetching Online Profile error guide in Warzone. Check this article for more error guides.