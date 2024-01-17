Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error has brought the game to a standstill. Following the latest update, players have been unable to enjoy the new content that was added in. Some players are even reportedly unable to make it past the main menu to start a new game. Those who do run into numerous issues. One such error has been identified and labeled as "fetching data."

Players are getting "stuck in a fetching data loop," which is disrupting gameplay to a large extent. That said, there are a few potential ways to solve the issue at hand that are worth trying out.

How to fix the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error

Warzone Season 1 Reloaded has gone live, but players have been running into issues right off the get-go. As mentioned, the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error is one of them. Although there is no official fix as of yet, here are a few possible workarounds to try out, though none are guaranteed to work.

1) Restart the game

One of the easiest ways to fix the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error is to restart the game. Given that at times, assets do not load in correctly, this should fix the issue at hand. Exit the application, wait a while, and then restart it.

You can also try to restart your entire system as well. At times, due to technical issues, data-related errors tend to occur. A simple restart should fix this problem in most instances.

2) Verify the file integrity of the game

If restarting your device does not yield any results, it would be a good idea to check the integrity of the game. Given that the update just went live, it's possible that some files went missing during the patching process. This is not uncommon and is not a major problem.

Verifying the files via the game's client will take some time, but any files that are corrupted and/or missing will be downloaded. This should patch things up and fix the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error that keeps occurring in-game.

3) Wait for Activison to provide an update and/or official fix

Since the update just went live a few minutes ago, Activision will likely have to investigate things. At the moment, it is unclear why the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data" error is occurring in the first place.

That being said, the developers have taken note and added it to their official Trello board. As such, they are aware of it and can be expected to issue a patch as soon as possible. If the aforementioned methods of dealing with the Warzone and MW3 "stuck in fetching data loop" error do not yield results, it's best to wait for an official fix.

Note: Players can expect an official potential workaround added to the game in the next few hours, followed by an official fix later on.