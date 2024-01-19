The Champion's Quest is a new feature introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 1 Reloaded update. The developers promptly disabled this function due to its impact on game performance. However, a recent announcement from Call of Duty revealed that the quest has been re-enabled as of January 18 at 10 am PT.

Alongside the Champion's Quest, the Season 1 Reloaded update brought various elements to the game, such as the NVG Gulag, a new Weapon Case objective, Covert Exfill, and new weapons. Despite these additions, the mid-season update is filled with numerous issues, hampering the gameplay experience.

This article aims to provide information about the re-activation of the Champion's Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.

Champion's Quest re-enabled in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

The Champion's Quest in Warzone was disabled just hours after its launch with the Season 1 Reloaded update. The developers quickly addressed the associated issues and re-enabled the quest in the battle royale within less than 24 hours. They further clarified that during the disabled period, any progress made by players would be considered, allowing them to pick up where they left off.

The Champion's Quest is widely considered the toughest challenge in Warzone. To unlock it, you must either win five consecutive matches or obtain a total of 30 wins within a season. Once this requirement is fulfilled, a special contract becomes available for completion. However, the challenges within this contract are known to be exceptionally difficult, though the specifics remain unknown at the moment.

Upon completing this contract, you will receive various rewards, including a unique, one-of-a-kind operator skin. This distinctive skin can be showcased within the community, establishing an imposing presence in the matches.

What are the issues faced in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Season 1 Reloaded has generated a lot of controversy in the Call of Duty community. Players are facing multiple issues, with the most common being the infinite menu glitch that causes one to repeatedly navigate the playlist screen, making it impossible to queue for a match.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, players are experiencing problems with their load-outs. For instance, removing attachments sends them back to the menu. Issues like Killstreak banners not appearing correctly and the game screen getting stuck are also present.

Expand Tweet

However, the developers are diligently working to address these issues, with some already resolved and others under investigation. A patch is expected to be released to mitigate all the issues and ensure a smooth gameplay experience.

Check out other Warzone Season 1 Reloaded-related articles from Sportskeeda:

How does Weapon Case work in WZ || NVG Gulag event in WZ || WZ Season 1 Reloaded Update patch notes || WZ crashes on startup