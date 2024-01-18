Warzone Champion's Quest disabled just hours after its launch

The Warzone Champion's Quest was temporarily disabled just hours after it was launched during the Season 1 Reloaded update. Raven Software made the announcement on January 17, 2024, via its official X account. The news did not sit well with many players who have been facing tons of issues with the recent update.

Fans of the battle royale title have been anticipating the debut of Champion's Quest in Urzikstan. Unfortunately, they might just have to wait a little longer as the Warzone developer fixes the issues within the game mode.

Read on to find out more about the temporary suspension of Champion's Quest in Warzone.

Raven disables Warzone Champion's quest due to lackluster update

On January 17, 2024, Raven announced that Warzone Champion's Quest would be temporarily disabled due to a lackluster update. The news came after players reported having issues with the new game mode.

Just hours after the Season 1 Reloaded release, Raven posted the announcement on X:

"Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion’s Quest feature. At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy #Warzone to the fullest extent possible. Our goal is always to provide a smooth and seamless experience."

Raven is currently investigating the issues surrounding Warzone Champion's Quest and is actively looking for a fix. The developer has ensured players that it will bring back the game mode as soon as possible.

However, Champion's Quest isn't the only thing on Raven's plate right now. The recent update caused a massive stir in the Call of Duty community due to its lackluster state. Tons of bugs, issues, and errors continue to plague both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 players.

Still, players can only wait until fixes are available for both titles.

