Is Warzone fixed after Season 1 Reloaded update broke the game?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update was released on January 18, 2024, at 9 am PT, and was supposed to mark a significant leap forward for the game. Instead, countless players were left befuddled as several bugs arose following its implementation, hindering gameplay. Despite promising to improve the user experience, the update backfired, making the game almost unplayable for many.

As complaints flooded in regarding faulty interactions with loadout crates and constant "Fetching Online Profile" failures, the community was forced to deal with the game's dire situation.

Warzone fixed within 24 hours after Season 1 Reloaded Update broke the game

Expand Tweet

In reaction to the outrage, Raven Software's development staff sprung into action. Keeping the community informed, the official COD Updates account on X announced the implementation of fixes to resolve some of the issues resulting from the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Subsequently, numerous shortcomings were resolved within 24 hours of the upgrade. Players were no longer stuck in a buggy condition while dealing with loadout boxes, and the barrier preventing them from accessing their online accounts was removed.

Expand Tweet

Navigating the Warzone area became a nightmare when loadout crates became problematic, trapping players in a limbo-like position. Furthermore, many could not participate in the fight since they were locked on the main screen due to "Fetching Online Profile" issues. These were pervasive concerns affecting a large percentage of the WZ community.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded (2022) (Image via Activision)

Given previous precedents in which similar issues have arisen, such as the infamous invisible and Stim glitches during the original WZ run under Black Ops Cold War, Raven Software's efficient response provides a silver lining.

Players may breathe a sigh of relief knowing that, while malfunctions are not fully avoidable, the studio has improved its capacity to quickly tackle and overcome such obstacles.

Make sure to check out other COD-related articles on Sportskeeda:

COD:Warzone and MW3 pre-load size || Expectation from MW3 Zombies