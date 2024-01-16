Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded expected pre-load size on all platforms

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is set to release its highly anticipated Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update will introduce two new weapons, multiplayer maps, new modes, MW3 Ranked Play, exciting battle royale features, and more. Players may want to know if it can be pre-loaded, allowing them to delve into the game as soon as the update goes live.
This article will provide information on the availability of pre-load and the expected size of the WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.
Will there be a pre-load for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded
The pre-load status for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 is currently unknown, with developers yet to make any official announcement. However, based on past trends, there has always been a pre-load option available at least 24 hours before the update goes live, particularly for PlayStation users.
What is the expected pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded on all platforms?
The pre-load option saves time by downloading and installing the update in advance. To estimate the approximate size of this mid-season update, we can compare it with the Season 1 update size, which was around 25-35 GB.
Given that the Season 1 Reloaded update contains lesser content compared to Season 1, we can responsibly expect its size to be between 10-20 GB across all platforms.
When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release across all regions?
Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:
- Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am
- Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am
- Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am
- Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm
- Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 am
- New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am
