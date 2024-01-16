Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded expected pre-load size on all platforms

Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded expected pre-load size on all platforms

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Jan 16, 2024 19:44 IST
Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded pre-load size (Image via Activision)
Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded pre-load size (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is set to release its highly anticipated Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update will introduce two new weapons, multiplayer maps, new modes, MW3 Ranked Play, exciting battle royale features, and more. Players may want to know if it can be pre-loaded, allowing them to delve into the game as soon as the update goes live.

This article will provide information on the availability of pre-load and the expected size of the WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Will there be a pre-load for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded

The pre-load status for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 is currently unknown, with developers yet to make any official announcement. However, based on past trends, there has always been a pre-load option available at least 24 hours before the update goes live, particularly for PlayStation users.

What is the expected pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded on all platforms?

The pre-load option saves time by downloading and installing the update in advance. To estimate the approximate size of this mid-season update, we can compare it with the Season 1 update size, which was around 25-35 GB.

Given that the Season 1 Reloaded update contains lesser content compared to Season 1, we can responsibly expect its size to be between 10-20 GB across all platforms.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release across all regions?

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

  • Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am
  • Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm
  • Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 am
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

Check out other MW3 Season 1 Reloaded-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Champion's Quest in Warzone || All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards || How does Weapon Case work in Warzone || What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Quick Links

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...