Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded expected pre-load size on all platforms

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is set to release its highly anticipated Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update will introduce two new weapons, multiplayer maps, new modes, MW3 Ranked Play, exciting battle royale features, and more. Players may want to know if it can be pre-loaded, allowing them to delve into the game as soon as the update goes live.

This article will provide information on the availability of pre-load and the expected size of the WZ and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Reloaded update.

Will there be a pre-load for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

The pre-load status for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 is currently unknown, with developers yet to make any official announcement. However, based on past trends, there has always been a pre-load option available at least 24 hours before the update goes live, particularly for PlayStation users.

What is the expected pre-load size for Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded on all platforms?

The pre-load option saves time by downloading and installing the update in advance. To estimate the approximate size of this mid-season update, we can compare it with the Season 1 update size, which was around 25-35 GB.

Given that the Season 1 Reloaded update contains lesser content compared to Season 1, we can responsibly expect its size to be between 10-20 GB across all platforms.

When does Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release across all regions?

Here is the list of the release dates and times for different regions:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2024, at 9 am

January 17, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2024, at 10 am

January 17, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): January 17, 2024, at 11 am

January 17, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2024, at 12 pm

January 17, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2024, at 5 pm

January 17, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2024, at 6 pm

January 17, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 17, 2024, at 7 pm

January 17, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm

January 17, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 18, 2024, at 1 am

January 18, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2024, at 2 am

January 18, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2024, at 4 am

January 18, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2024, at 6 am

Expand Tweet

Check out other MW3 Season 1 Reloaded-related articles from Sportskeeda:

Champion's Quest in Warzone || All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards || How does Weapon Case work in Warzone || What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies