All Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards and how to get them

Season 1 Reloaded introduces the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play system, catering to the competitive aspirations of players seeking a more intense experience than regular public matches. The system adheres to the regular Call of Duty League ruleset, which imposes restrictions on specific guns, equipment, and killstreaks. The 4v4 format, pool of maps, and game modes mirror those used by professional players.

As players secure victories, they ascend the ranks and progress through Skill Divisions, aspiring to secure a coveted position among the Top 250 players. Aside from the prestige that comes with their ranks, they also unlock various rewards as they play more ranked games.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards

Players get rewards for more victories secured (Image via Activision)

There are six Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play rewards available in Season 1 Reloaded, which players can get after securing victories. Here is the full list of the rewards and how to get them:

Win 5 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker Win 10 Ranked Play matches: “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Blueprint Win 20 Ranked Play matches: “Script Writer” Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Win 30 Ranked Play matches: “Built Different” Large Decal

Large Decal Win 40 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” Loading Screen

Loading Screen Win 50 Ranked Play matches: “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” Weapon Camo

Aside from the in-season rewards, players can also get skill division rewards at the end of the season. These rewards are based on the player's best Skill Division during that time. They are as follows:

Bronze and Silver: Season 1 Emblem

Season 1 Emblem Gold to Crimson: Season 1 Emblem, Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms

Season 1 Emblem, Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms Iridescent: Season 1 Emblem, Animated Calling Card, Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms

Season 1 Emblem, Animated Calling Card, Ranked Play–themed Operator Skins and Weapon Charms Top 250: Season 1 Emblem, Top 250 Operator Skin, Weapon Charm, Animated Calling Card (Top 2-250), Exclusive Animated Calling Card (Top 1)

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, explained

Players can access Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play at Level 55. Each player starts at Rank 1, and the accumulation of stars from victorious matches facilitates rank progression. The journey begins at Bronze I. Players navigate through eight skill divisions and tiers by earning Skill Rating (SR), determined by individual and team performance.

It's important to note that SR penalties are incurred for inactivity, match disconnects, and repeated friendly fire incidents.

A player's rank remains permanent across different seasons. In contrast, Skill Divisions change with each new season. Each skill division encompasses three tiers, such as Bronze I, II, and III, before transitioning to Silver.

Subsequent seasons entail dropping back three tiers, with the highest possible starting skill division being Diamond I.

