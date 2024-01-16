What to expect from Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MW3 Zombies) is set to release its Season 1 Reloaded update on January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT. This upcoming update promises to bring various interesting elements to the game, with specific details regarding the Zombies mode remaining scarce in the recent content drop from Call of Duty.

This mid-season update will introduce numerous features to both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, such as new weapons, gameplay enhancements, multiplayer maps, and more.

This article will provide comprehensive details about all confirmed and leaked content that players can anticipate in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 Reloaded: New Warlord, weapons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has gained immense popularity, and delivering new content will undoubtedly keep players engaged and enhance their gameplay experience. However, with the latest content drop, only one new element has been revealed. This mid-season may include only a limited content for this mode, with plans to deliver a larger content drop in the Season 2 update of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

According to the CoD blog post, a new Warlord named Dokkaebi will be introduced. She is from South Korea and serves as a key lieutenant within Terminus Outcomes. She possesses a vast knowledge of electronic warfare, along with various self-programmed autonomous drones at her disposal.

Once the update goes live, players will have the opportunity to face her in a fortress atop a skyscraper in the Zaravan City POI. It will be a challenging task to defeat her without a well-prepared squad. However, it promises to be a high-risk, high-reward encounter.

Additionally, two new weapons, the HRM-9 submachine gun (SMG) and the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun (LMG), will be introduced and made accessible across all titles, including MW3, Warzone, and Zombies. The former can be unlocked via the Armory Unlock Challenge, while the latter requires completing a Weekly Challenge.

Furthermore, leaked information suggests the presence of Exfil Streak in the upcoming update. Players can expect exciting rewards for completing consecutive exfils. There are also hints about adding a new essence wallet system and additional schematics. However, nothing has been officially confirmed, so players should remain patient and wait for an official announcement.

