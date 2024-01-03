Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will likely get a small Season 1 Reloaded patch to prepare for a bigger gameplay content release in Season 2. Some dataminers were able to extract files from the game about a possible Gargoyle boss monster being added to the survival mode in the next seasonal update. However, Activision has not provided any official confirmation about such an addition.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) managed to amass many players with its unique survival sandbox features. Moreover, the developers have also ingrained a separate storyline for the playlist that can be progressed via a mission list. They are divided into different Acts and Tiers while providing attractive rewards for completing them.

With that being said, let us take a look at the possible new boss monster for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

New Extinction level boss monster Gargoyle reportedly arriving in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

A leaked video surfaced on the social media platform Twitter (X) with a short showcase of what to expect from Season 2’s boss monster for MWZ. While the clip does present a few noteworthy features of the suspected boss monsters, the graphics seem to be glitched out and cause parts of the character to not show up.

The first thing you will notice about the rumored Extinction tier boss Gargoyle is that it has bright red wings. The skeletal structure and exterior of the monster are bright silver and showcase arm-like wings that could potentially stretch and help it utilize the power of flight.

Since there already are monsters in the zombie mode that can levitate, a flying boss might not be a stretch.

The unearthly creature also has sharp, long limbs and fingers, indicating that it might have some melee attack moves. The neck, head, and some parts of the limbs also follow a similar red theme. Unfortunately, we cannot get a good look at the head of the monster or its legs. But judging by its name, it will probably feature claw-like feet and a terrifying face.

It also boasts a seemingly sturdy tail, which could be ingrained with attacking power. However, these remain speculations based on the leaked content for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The final decision rests with Activision and the developers, so the Gargoyle might not even be included in the next season.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare updates.