Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, a returning game mode in Season 1, has been a staple classic in the Call of Duty franchise. Over the years, it has been constantly redesigned to feature new maps and storylines. This time, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is called Operation Deadbolt and takes place at the infected Exclusion Zone of Urzikstan.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies adopts a time-based approach similar to DMZ. Players enter a map, complete tasks, and aim to exfil within a specified timeframe. While many players complete the task on time, some are wondering what would happen if the timer runs out.

What happens after the time limit in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The new MW3 Zombies features a 60-minute time limit (Image via Activision)

In the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode, players face a 60-minute time limit to complete objectives and successfully exfil the map. Initially, there's a 45-minute phase for looting, completing tasks, and exploring. The next 15 minutes intensify the challenge with increased zombie presence.

To survive, players need to identify helicopter exfil points and reach them before the timer expires. They will locate these points within the first 45 minutes, with the final one revealed at the five-minute mark. As the timer approaches its end, zombies will spread across the map, stopping players from escaping.

There are two timers in MW3 Zombies. The initial timer counts down to the onset of the storm expansion, and the second indicates the remaining time until the storm engulfs the entire map. Once the second timer reaches zero, the match concludes, resulting in the player's death.

Players die with their collected loot once the timer expires (Image via Activision)

Players familiar with the DMZ mode in COD may find the Zombies mode a little bit easier. Compared to the previous Zombie modes, some players may find the new gameplay slow-paced, as zombies only appear in the final 15 minutes when they converge on exfil locations.

It is important to note that players cannot extend the 60-minute cap in MW3 Zombies. Therefore, it is important to move quickly around the map and choose an effective loadout to get the job done easily. We recommend using this Zombies loadout to help you in-game.