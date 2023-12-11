Best weapon loadout for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has garnered immense popularity since its release. The Call of Duty community has welcomed this fresh wave of zombie gameplay with open arms, thanks to Activision stepping up and delivering some of the best zombie content ever featured in a Call of Duty title. While the developers have done their part of presenting a great mode, winning it depends on the weapons you choose.

Attempting to complete missions with weak or underpowered weapons will mostly result in failures. This article will give the players a detailed guide for the best possible weapon in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, complete with all the viable attachments that make it the meta loadout.

Best meta loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Best M16 loadout for MWZ (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

The M16 has been crowned the meta weapon for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It features a burst module, allowing players to shoot in bursts. While added attachments do not make a world of difference to the M16, the gun, by default, happens to be quite formidable. The burst might be a deal-breaker to some, but Pack-a-Punching it will make the weapon automatic.

The primary goal of this loadout is to lower the weapon's unruly recoil and tone it down to a manageable level. Other than that, the weapon is quite the powerhouse.

Below is a list of the best attachments you can pair with the M16:

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Armor Piercing Magazine: 60-round Magazine

60-round Magazine Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Corio Precio Factory Stock

While the FTAC Ripper 56 will take a minor hit on your movement speed, it will simultaneously provide great recoil stabilization and hip-fire control over the M16. The 60-round Magazine paired with 5.56 Armor Piercing Rounds is quite self-explanatory.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a clean 1x Optic, perfect for your Modern Warfare 3 Zombies adventures. Lastly, the Corio Precio Factory Stock is another addition to improve the weapon's stability and recoil control.

Best M16 Class setup in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Perk Package

Vest - Infantry

Infantry Gloves - Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots - Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear - Mission Control Comlink

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Best Secondary weapon for M16 in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

TYR pistol loadout for MWZ (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

The Akimbo version of the TYR Pistols works as the best secondary to the M16 in Zombies. Not only does the weapon pack a tremendous punch, but it also features great movement speed and minimal recoil.

The image above also details the best loadout you can equip with this gun to tune it to an even better degree.

What sets the M16 apart is that, upon Pack-a-Punching the weapon to a higher level, this burst weapon turns fully automatic. It can deal abysmal amounts of damage in a very short period. The time-to-kill enemies is significantly lowered, and it is the best weapon to Pack-a-Punch, provided you have the option to do so.

For more MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.