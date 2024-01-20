Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 started on December 8, 2023, and is currently in Week 4 Day 1. Week 3 saw an outstanding performance from Atlanta FaZe, who swept both Los Angeles Guerrillas and Vegas Legion. Ultra also had a strong finish in Week 3, shooting themselves to the third spot in the standings. Meanwhile, the Miami Heretics lost their win streak to Seattle Surge and Boston Breach. The ROKKRs closed out the week with their first win.
Heading into Week 4, the top teams are Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and Miami Heretics. This article highlights the results of Week 4 Day 1 of the Call of Duty League 2024.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 1
The Call of Duty 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 started on January 20 and featured three matches. All victorious teams swept their opponents, closing the day with dominating performances.
The ROKKRs kept their Winners hopes alive by defeating the Guerrillas 3-0. The Heretics redeemed themselves after beating the Optics. Meanwhile, the Ultras pulled off a clean sweep in the 2023 Grand Final rematch against the Subliners.
Week 4 Day 1 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Guerillas (Invasion: MR - 250 - LAG 163; Highrise: MR 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MR 3 - LAG 1)
- Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (Invasion: OPT 137 - MIA 250; Invasion: OPT 2 - MIA 6; Karachi: OPT 1 - MIA 3)
- Match 3 (2:15 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: NYS 92 - TOR 250; Karachi: NYS 1 - TOR 6; Karachi: NYS 1 - TOR 3
Results of Week 4 Day 1 matches
- Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3 - 0)
- OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (0 - 3)
- New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
Following the Week 4 Day 1 matches, here are the current team standings:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4
Week 4 has a total of 10 matches, with three each on Day 1 and Day 3 and four on Day 2. Here's the full schedule of Week 4 in CDL 2024:
Week 4 Day 1 matches
- Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota RØKKR
- Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics
- Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners
Week 4 Day 2 matches
- Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Miami Heretics
- Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge
- Match 4: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe
Week 4 Day 3 matches
- Match 1:Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- Match 2: Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners
- Match 3: Optic Texas vs. Atlanta Faze
