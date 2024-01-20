Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 started on December 8, 2023, and is currently in Week 4 Day 1. Week 3 saw an outstanding performance from Atlanta FaZe, who swept both Los Angeles Guerrillas and Vegas Legion. Ultra also had a strong finish in Week 3, shooting themselves to the third spot in the standings. Meanwhile, the Miami Heretics lost their win streak to Seattle Surge and Boston Breach. The ROKKRs closed out the week with their first win.

Heading into Week 4, the top teams are Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra, and Miami Heretics. This article highlights the results of Week 4 Day 1 of the Call of Duty League 2024.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 4 Day 1

Expand Tweet

The Call of Duty 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 started on January 20 and featured three matches. All victorious teams swept their opponents, closing the day with dominating performances.

The ROKKRs kept their Winners hopes alive by defeating the Guerrillas 3-0. The Heretics redeemed themselves after beating the Optics. Meanwhile, the Ultras pulled off a clean sweep in the 2023 Grand Final rematch against the Subliners.

Week 4 Day 1 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Guerillas (Invasion: MR - 250 - LAG 163; Highrise: MR 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MR 3 - LAG 1)

(Invasion: MR - 250 - LAG 163; Highrise: MR 6 - LAG 5; Karachi: MR 3 - LAG 1) Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (Invasion: OPT 137 - MIA 250; Invasion: OPT 2 - MIA 6; Karachi: OPT 1 - MIA 3)

(Invasion: OPT 137 - MIA 250; Invasion: OPT 2 - MIA 6; Karachi: OPT 1 - MIA 3) Match 3 (2:15 PM PT) - New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (Karachi: NYS 92 - TOR 250; Karachi: NYS 1 - TOR 6; Karachi: NYS 1 - TOR 3

Results of Week 4 Day 1 matches

Minnesota ROKKR vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3 - 0)

OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics (0 - 3)

New York Subliners vs. Toronto Ultra (0 - 3)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

Following the Week 4 Day 1 matches, here are the current team standings:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 5 - 0 50 2 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 5 - 1 50 3 New York Subliners (NYSL) 5 - 1 50 4 Miami Heretics (MIA) 4 - 2 40 5 OpTic Texas (OPT) 4 - 2 40 6 Seattle Surge (SEA) 3 - 3 30 7 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 2 - 4 20 8 Boston Breach (BOS) 2 - 4 20 9 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 2 - 4 20 10 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 4 10 11 Las Vegas Legion (LV) 1 - 5 10 12 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 5 10

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 4

Week 4 has a total of 10 matches, with three each on Day 1 and Day 3 and four on Day 2. Here's the full schedule of Week 4 in CDL 2024:

Week 4 Day 1 matches

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Match 2: OpTic Texas vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. New York Subliners

Week 4 Day 2 matches

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 2: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Miami Heretics

Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Seattle Surge

Match 4: Carolina Royal Ravens vs. Atlanta FaZe

Week 4 Day 3 matches

Match 1:Los Angeles Thieves vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 2: Boston Breach vs. New York Subliners

Match 3: Optic Texas vs. Atlanta Faze

Follow Sportskeeda for more Call of Duty League updates.

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1 results || Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more