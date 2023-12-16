Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1 results

Call of Duty League 2024 Boston Breach Stage 1 Major Qualifiers kicked off on December 8, 2023, hosting matches during weekends. CDL 2024 saw the addition of two new teams, the Miami Heretics and the Caroline Royal Ravens, replacing the Florida Mutineers and the London Royal Ravens among the 12 competing teams.

In the first week of the qualifiers, Atlanta FaZe, Seattle Surge, and New York Subliners won all their matches and are at the top. As week 2 began, the tournament continued with three matches on the first day.

This article will cover the results from the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 1

Week 2 of Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers began on Friday, December 15, at 12:00 pm PT. There were three matches on the day, and Miami Heretics, Los Angeles Thieves, and OpTic Texas secured victories against Las Vegas Legion, Boston Breach, and Seattle Surge, respectively.

Week 2 Day 1 matches

Match 1 (12 pm PT) - Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (Terminal: MIA 161 - LV 250, Invasion: MIA 6 - LV 5, Invasion: MIA 3 - LV 2, Invasion: MIA 250 - LV 214)

(Terminal: MIA 161 - LV 250, Invasion: MIA 6 - LV 5, Invasion: MIA 3 - LV 2, Invasion: MIA 250 - LV 214) Match 2 (1:30 pm PT) - Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach (Invasion: LAT 250 - BOS 190, Invasion: LAT 6 - BOS 4, Highrise: LAT 3 - BOS 1)

(Invasion: LAT 250 - BOS 190, Invasion: LAT 6 - BOS 4, Highrise: LAT 3 - BOS 1) Match 3 (3:00 pm PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge (Skidrow: OPTX 250 - SEA 220, Karachi: OPTX 6 - SEA 3, Karachi: OPTX 1 - SEA 3, Terminal: OPTX 250 - SEA 154)

Results of Week 2 Day 1 matches

Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (3 - 1)

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Boston Breach (3 - 0)

OpTic Texas vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 1)

Schedule for Week 2 Day 2

Week 2 Schedule (Image via CDL)

Match 1: Saturday, December 16, 12:00 pm PT - Miami Heretics vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Saturday, December 16, 12:00 pm PT - Match 2: Saturday, December 16, 1:30 pm PT- Las Vegas Legion vs. New York Subliners

Saturday, December 16, 1:30 pm PT- Match 3: Saturday, December 16, 3:00 pm PT - Atlanta FaZe vs. Seattle Surge

Saturday, December 16, 3:00 pm PT - Match 4: Saturday, December 16, 4:30 pm PT - Toronto Ultra vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Schedule for Week 2 Day 3

Match 1: Sunday, December 15, 12:00 pm PT - Carolina Royal Ravens vs. OpTic Texas

Sunday, December 15, 12:00 pm PT - Match 2: Sunday, December 15, 1:30 pm PT - Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Sunday, December 15, 1:30 pm PT - Match 3: Sunday, December 15, 3:00 pm PT - Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information regarding Call of Duty League 2024.