Optic Gaming Warzone tournament: Prize, where to watch, rules, and more

Optic Gaming is hosting a brand new Warzone tournament featuring massive prize money and exciting rules. The latest Warzone went live on December 6, and this might be the biggest tournament yet. Fans are excited to relish the upcoming battles between Warzone pros, so let's take a look at what to expect.

This article will contain all the major details regarding the Optic WZ tournament, including prize money, where to watch, and more.

When does Optic Gaming Warzone tournament begin?

Expand Tweet

The first round of the tournament begins on December 11, while the final round will conclude on December 13, 2023.

Where to watch Optic Warzone tournament?

Expand Tweet

Viewers can catch the whole tournament on Call of Duty's official Twitch channel. Join in on the respective dates, and you are good to go.

What is the prize for winning the Optic Gaming Warzone tournament?

Expand Tweet

Day 1 will feature a SOLO DOLO tournament, where each winner takes $20,000. There will be a total of 5 drops during the tournament.

Day 2 will hold a Trios tournament, where players must compete to reach the match point. Those who do must win a game to secure first place. The total prizepool of the entire tournament is $200,000.

Optic Gaming Warzone tournament rules

As of today, we have the rules for day 1's SOLO DOLO matches.

All the games will be played on Urzikstan in the solo battle royale mode. The first four games will feature the usual battle royale, with the only restriction being the Riot Shield. Winners will take home $20,000.

The last game will be devoid of any rules, complicating proceedings. Players can team up with others, betray them, kill them, and do everything to grab a win. Note that the players must have their Proximity Chat turned on and talk in-game. No one stays quiet in the final match.

That covers everything you need to know regarding the Optic Gaming WZ tournament. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates.