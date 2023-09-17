Who won $100,000 Solo Yolo in WSOW Global Final 2023?

After a nervewrecking final circle that has spectators on the edge of their seats, skullface emerged victorious in the $100,000 Solo Yolo tournament in WSOW Global Final 2023. Just right after, coming 2nd and winning $80,000 as a team, the North America pro player is here to take all the glory home with him. While this 'all or nothing' Battle Royale match started with a bang, and all focuses were on Biffle and his teammates in the Global Final, skullface showed why he is revered as one of the most formidable solo players in the world.

Read on to learn more about the Solo Yolo results in WSOW Global Final 2023.

WSOW Global Final 2023 Solo Yolo result: skullface emerges victorious and clenches $100,000

With 10 kills in total, skullface ended the tournament in style. In the last zone, the player used a waterpipe to take the high ground advantage. He first killed Authorized, who was hiding in a bush. Then he jumped down and killed bbreadman who was holding his fort with a Riot Shield.

After getting 30 kills in the WSOW Global Final and coming 2nd with his teammates, HisokaT42 and Mayappo, this is surely one of the greatest moments for skullface to cherish. Furthermore, the player has also obtained the 7th spot with 28 kills in the 6 match tournament in Global Final.

Solo Yolo has been one of the most entertaining tournaments in competitive Warzone scenario for the longest time. This all or nothing format has always been center of the attraction as it requires patience and more tactical gameplay than ever.

This year's Solo Yolo tournament was more special, because for the first time, 150 players from all around the globe participated in this LAN tournament ,which is the biggest one in the history of esports.

WSOW Global FInal 2023 Leaderboard

While other players might not get anything out of the Solo tournament, the rest of the tournament was electrifying as Team Biffle became the champion of the World Series of Warzone Global Final 2023.

Here are the top 10 teams in the 6 match tournament -

Team BIFFLE 218..2 Team HISOKAT42 143..4 Team ALMOND 139.4 Team DEUS AMIR 125.8 Team WARSZ 102.2 Team JOEWO 102.2 Team BRAXTVN 99.8 Team STEWO 80.2 Team JUKEYZ 76.4

Here are the top 10 players based on eliminations -

SHIFTY 44 BIFFLE 43 SAGE 38 NEWBZ 35 BBREADMAN 31 HISOKAT42 30 DEUS AMIR 30 SKULLFACE 28 ALMOND 28 MAYAPPO 27

