Call of Duty
  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Dec 18, 2023 12:44 IST
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results (Image via CDL)
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results (Image via CDL)

The Call of Duty League 2024 commenced on December 8, 2023, starting with the Boston Breach Major 1 Qualifiers. Week 2 concluded on a high note, highlighted by exceptional performances by the professionals. Notably, the final day of Week 2 held three matches, all of which resulted in flawless victories for the winning teams, with each team achieving triumph without losing a single game.

Following the conclusion of Week 2, the top four teams are Miami Heretics, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners. This article will provide the results of Week 2 Day 3 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 3

Call of Duty 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 commenced on December 17, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT, featuring three intense matches. OpTic Texas won against Carolina Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas emerged victorious against Los Angeles Thieves, and Boston Breach defeated Toronto Ultra.

Week 2 Day 3 matches

  • Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: OPTX 250 - CAR 129; Terminal: OPTX 6 - CAR 2; Karachi: OPTX 3 - CAR 0)
  • Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Sub Base: LAG 226 - LAT 182; Karachi: LAG 6 - LAT 5; Highrise: LAG 3 - LAT 0)
  • Match 3 (2:15 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (Terminal: BOS 250 - TOR 195; Karachi: BOS 6 - TOR 3; Highrise: BOS 3 - TOR 0)

Results of Week 2 Day 3 matches

  • OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 0)
  • Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 0)
  • Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

youtube-cover

With the conclusion of CDL 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2, the standings of the teams are as follows:

PositionTeamsWin-LosePoints
1Miami Heretics (MIA)3 - 030
2Atlanta FaZe (ATL)3 - 030
3OpTic Texas (OPTX)3 - 130
4New York Subliners (NYSL)3 - 030
5Toronto Ultra (TOR)2 - 120
6Seattle Surge (SEA)2 - 220
7Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG)1 - 220
8Boston Breach (BOS)1 - 310
9Las Vegas Legion (LV)1 - 310
10Los Angeles Thieves (LAT)1 - 310
11Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR)1 - 310
12Minnesota RØKKR (MIN)0 - 30

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

Week 3 will commence on January 12, 2024, where three matches will be held on Day 1, four on Day 2, and four on Day 3.

Week 3 Day 1 matches

  • Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe
  • Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra
  • Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners

Week 3 Day 2 matches

  • Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge
  • Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
  • Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves
  • Match 4: OpTic Texas vs. Las Vegas Legion

Week 3 Day 3 matches

  • Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe
  • Match 2: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
  • Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves
  • Match 4: Boston Breach vs. Miami Heretics

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more information regarding Call of Duty League 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...