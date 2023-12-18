Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 commenced on December 8, 2023, starting with the Boston Breach Major 1 Qualifiers. Week 2 concluded on a high note, highlighted by exceptional performances by the professionals. Notably, the final day of Week 2 held three matches, all of which resulted in flawless victories for the winning teams, with each team achieving triumph without losing a single game.
Following the conclusion of Week 2, the top four teams are Miami Heretics, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners. This article will provide the results of Week 2 Day 3 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers.
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 3
Call of Duty 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 commenced on December 17, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT, featuring three intense matches. OpTic Texas won against Carolina Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas emerged victorious against Los Angeles Thieves, and Boston Breach defeated Toronto Ultra.
Week 2 Day 3 matches
- Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: OPTX 250 - CAR 129; Terminal: OPTX 6 - CAR 2; Karachi: OPTX 3 - CAR 0)
- Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Sub Base: LAG 226 - LAT 182; Karachi: LAG 6 - LAT 5; Highrise: LAG 3 - LAT 0)
- Match 3 (2:15 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (Terminal: BOS 250 - TOR 195; Karachi: BOS 6 - TOR 3; Highrise: BOS 3 - TOR 0)
Results of Week 2 Day 3 matches
- OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 0)
- Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 0)
- Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (3 - 0)
Call of Duty League 2024 points standings
With the conclusion of CDL 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2, the standings of the teams are as follows:
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3
Week 3 will commence on January 12, 2024, where three matches will be held on Day 1, four on Day 2, and four on Day 3.
Week 3 Day 1 matches
- Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe
- Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra
- Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners
Week 3 Day 2 matches
- Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge
- Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves
- Match 4: OpTic Texas vs. Las Vegas Legion
Week 3 Day 3 matches
- Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe
- Match 2: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens
- Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves
- Match 4: Boston Breach vs. Miami Heretics
