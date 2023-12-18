Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 results

The Call of Duty League 2024 commenced on December 8, 2023, starting with the Boston Breach Major 1 Qualifiers. Week 2 concluded on a high note, highlighted by exceptional performances by the professionals. Notably, the final day of Week 2 held three matches, all of which resulted in flawless victories for the winning teams, with each team achieving triumph without losing a single game.

Following the conclusion of Week 2, the top four teams are Miami Heretics, Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Texas, and New York Subliners. This article will provide the results of Week 2 Day 3 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers.

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Results of Week 2 Day 3

Call of Duty 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2 Day 3 commenced on December 17, 2023, at 12:00 PM PT, featuring three intense matches. OpTic Texas won against Carolina Royal Ravens, Los Angeles Guerrillas emerged victorious against Los Angeles Thieves, and Boston Breach defeated Toronto Ultra.

Week 2 Day 3 matches

Match 1 (12:00 PM PT) - OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Skidrow: OPTX 250 - CAR 129; Terminal: OPTX 6 - CAR 2; Karachi: OPTX 3 - CAR 0)

(Skidrow: OPTX 250 - CAR 129; Terminal: OPTX 6 - CAR 2; Karachi: OPTX 3 - CAR 0) Match 2 (1:00 PM PT) - Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Sub Base: LAG 226 - LAT 182; Karachi: LAG 6 - LAT 5; Highrise: LAG 3 - LAT 0)

(Sub Base: LAG 226 - LAT 182; Karachi: LAG 6 - LAT 5; Highrise: LAG 3 - LAT 0) Match 3 (2:15 PM PT) - Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (Terminal: BOS 250 - TOR 195; Karachi: BOS 6 - TOR 3; Highrise: BOS 3 - TOR 0)

Results of Week 2 Day 3 matches

OpTic Texas vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (3 - 0)

Los Angeles Guerillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (3 - 0)

Boston Breach vs. Toronto Ultra (3 - 0)

Call of Duty League 2024 points standings

With the conclusion of CDL 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers Week 2, the standings of the teams are as follows:

Position Teams Win-Lose Points 1 Miami Heretics (MIA) 3 - 0 30 2 Atlanta FaZe (ATL) 3 - 0 30 3 OpTic Texas (OPTX) 3 - 1 30 4 New York Subliners (NYSL) 3 - 0 30 5 Toronto Ultra (TOR) 2 - 1 20 6 Seattle Surge (SEA) 2 - 2 20 7 Los Angeles Guerrillas (LAG) 1 - 2 20 8 Boston Breach (BOS) 1 - 3 10 9 Las Vegas Legion (LV) 1 - 3 10 10 Los Angeles Thieves (LAT) 1 - 3 10 11 Carolina Royal Ravens (CAR) 1 - 3 10 12 Minnesota RØKKR (MIN) 0 - 3 0

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 Qualifiers: Schedule for Week 3

Week 3 will commence on January 12, 2024, where three matches will be held on Day 1, four on Day 2, and four on Day 3.

Week 3 Day 1 matches

Match 1: Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

Match 3: Minnesota RØKKR vs. New York Subliners

Week 3 Day 2 matches

Match 1: Miami Heretics vs. Seattle Surge

Match 2: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Match 3: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 4: OpTic Texas vs. Las Vegas Legion

Week 3 Day 3 matches

Match 1: Las Vegas Legion vs. Atlanta FaZe

Match 2: Minnesota RØKKR vs. Carolina Royal Ravens

Match 3: New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Match 4: Boston Breach vs. Miami Heretics

