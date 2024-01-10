Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently received the new Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack. Fans can support their favorite teams by purchasing the unique bundle. A total of 12 packs will be available in the game as 12 star-studded teams gear up to participate in the new Call of Duty League (CDL) tournament and secure the title of world champions.
All packs are placed into a special category in the in-game store and are perfect for competitive Warzone and MW3 players who wish to expand their cosmetics collection. These packs also come with various pieces of cosmetics like charms, exclusive stickers, and more. If you are interested, you can head over to the game and get your hands on the packs that suit you the most.
This article will highlight the details about the Los Angeles Theives CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3.
What is the price of the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?
The entire Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack can be purchased for a total of $11.99 through the game store. All of the items included in the pack will unlock immediately and become ready to use after the transaction is complete. The pack can only be purchased and is not associated with any event challenges, so you need to have sufficient CoD Points to acquire it.
You can recharge your wallet through the game client and get the required amount of points (equivalent to 1300 CP) to purchase these packs. Once you have enough funds, you can follow the instructions and complete the purchase from the store. You can also directly click on the purchase button in the store and complete the steps to access the pack immediately.
The items might take some time to reflect in your account due to server problems in rare situations. If the items do not show up, you can contact Activision’s Support Team for further assistance.
What's included in the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?
Here is a list of all the items in the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3.
- 2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)
- 2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)
- 2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)
- 2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)
- Los Angeles Thieves Weapon Camo
- Los Angeles Thieves Decal
- Los Angeles Thieves Weapons Sticker
- Los Angeles Thieves Weapon Charm
- Los Angeles Thieves Emblem
- Los Angeles Thieves Calling Card
All CDL team packs available in Warzone and MW3
Here is a list of all the packs you can purchase in the game to support your favorite CDL team in the upcoming competitions:
- Toronto Ultra
- Atlanta FaZe
- Carolina Royal Ravens
- Los Angeles Guerillas
- Boston Breach
- Miami Heretics
- Minnesota ROKKR
- New York Subliners
- OpTic Texas
- Seattle Surge
- Vegas Legion
