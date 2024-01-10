Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently received the new Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack. Fans can support their favorite teams by purchasing the unique bundle. A total of 12 packs will be available in the game as 12 star-studded teams gear up to participate in the new Call of Duty League (CDL) tournament and secure the title of world champions.

All packs are placed into a special category in the in-game store and are perfect for competitive Warzone and MW3 players who wish to expand their cosmetics collection. These packs also come with various pieces of cosmetics like charms, exclusive stickers, and more. If you are interested, you can head over to the game and get your hands on the packs that suit you the most.

This article will highlight the details about the Los Angeles Theives CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

The entire Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack can be purchased for a total of $11.99 through the game store. All of the items included in the pack will unlock immediately and become ready to use after the transaction is complete. The pack can only be purchased and is not associated with any event challenges, so you need to have sufficient CoD Points to acquire it.

You can recharge your wallet through the game client and get the required amount of points (equivalent to 1300 CP) to purchase these packs. Once you have enough funds, you can follow the instructions and complete the purchase from the store. You can also directly click on the purchase button in the store and complete the steps to access the pack immediately.

The items might take some time to reflect in your account due to server problems in rare situations. If the items do not show up, you can contact Activision’s Support Team for further assistance.

What's included in the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Here is a list of all the items in the Los Angeles Thieves CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3.

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Los Angeles Thieves Weapon Camo

Los Angeles Thieves Decal

Los Angeles Thieves Weapons Sticker

Los Angeles Thieves Weapon Charm

Los Angeles Thieves Emblem

Los Angeles Thieves Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in Warzone and MW3

CDL team pack list in-game (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the packs you can purchase in the game to support your favorite CDL team in the upcoming competitions:

Toronto Ultra

Atlanta FaZe

Carolina Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerillas

Boston Breach

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

