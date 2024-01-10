Boston Breach CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Boston Breach CDL team pack was introduced for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Its launch, alongside 11 others, was announced during the Season 1 update, which also marked the beginning of the Call of Duty League. With 12 teams competing for the championship title, each receives its own pack with unique themes and designs.

For passionate Call of Duty League fans closely following professional gameplay, the CDL 2024 Team Pack is a great bundle to buy. Each CDL bundle offers exclusive items such as Operator skins, Weapon camo, Weapon Charm, Sticker, and Calling Card. These packs became available for purchase on January 8, 2024, in the Call of Duty store.

What is the price of the Boston Breach CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Boston Breach team pack can be purchased for $11.99 (Image via Activision)

The Boston Breach CDL team pack is available for purchase through the in-game store in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Priced at $11.99, this bundle includes several exclusive items that are immediately accessible upon purchase.

To obtain the bundle, players must have sufficient COD points. These points can be acquired from platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. Once players have enough COD points, they can navigate to the in-game store, find the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and proceed with the purchase.

What's included in the Boston Breach CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

Boston Breach team pack inclusions (Image via Activision)

The Boston Breach CDL team pack boasts a selection of exclusive items, all adorned in a striking green color. This vibrant and eye-catching cosmetic collection makes it an attractive choice for players looking to stand out in the game.

Here are the inclusions:

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Boston Breach Weapon Camo

Boston Breach Decal

Boston Breach Weapons Sticker

Boston Breach Weapon Charm

Boston Breach Emblem

Boston Breach Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in MW3 and Warzone

You can also score the following CDL team packs in the store:

Toronto Ultra

Atlanta FaZe

Carolina Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerillas

Los Angeles Thieves

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

