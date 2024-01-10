Toronto Ultra CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Toronto Ultra CDL team pack is part of the twelve CDL 2024 Team Packs introduced for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. Its announcement coincided with the Season 1 update, aligning with the start of the Call of Duty League. The Major 1 Qualifiers for the tournament began on December 8, 2023, featuring 12 teams vying for the coveted championship title.

The CDL 2024 Launch Pack is an exciting addition for fans closely following professional gameplay. Each CDL team pack includes Main and Alternative Operator skins, Weapon camo, Weapon Charm, Sticker, and Calling Card. These packs were made available for purchase on January 8, accessible in the COD Store.

What is the price of the Toronto Ultra CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

This team pack costs 2000 CP or $11.99 (Image via Activision)

The Toronto Ultra CDL team pack in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone can be acquired through the in-game store in both titles. Priced at 2000 CP (approximately $20), this bundle consists of several exclusive items that will become available in both MW3 and Warzone upon purchase.

To acquire the bundle, you need the required in-game currency. If you're short on COD points, you can easily obtain them from platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store. After obtaining COD points, you can access the in-game store, find the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and complete the purchase.

What's included in the Toronto Ultra CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Toronto Ultra Weapon camo showcased in-game (Image via Activision)

The Toronto Ultra CDL team pack comes with a couple of exclusive items. All these items and cosmetics are in vibrant purple, perfect for those looking for flashy colors. Here are the inclusions of the team pack:

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Toronto Ultra Weapon Camo

Toronto Ultra Decal

Toronto Utlra Weapons Sticker

Toronto Ultra Weapon Charm

Toronto Ultra Emblem

Toronto Ultra Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in MW3 and Warzone

Aside from the Toronto Ultra, you can also get the following CDL team packs in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone:

Atlanta Faze

Boston Breach

Carolina Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerillas

Los Angeles Thieves

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

These are the details of the Toronto Ultra team pack for 2024. They are currently available in the store along with the other team packs for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.