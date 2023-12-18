CDL 2024 Launch Pack in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and more

The CDL 2024 Launch Pack for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone was released alongside the Season 1 update, corresponding with the start of the Call of Duty League. The tournament's Major 1 Qualifiers began on December 8, 2023, with 12 teams competing for the title of ultimate champions. The CDL 2024 Launch Pack is an exciting addition for fans who keenly watch the pros in action.

This bundle promises various exciting items, particularly the operator and weapon skins. This article provides information about the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, including its price and the specific items included within the bundle.

What is the price of the CDL 2024 Launch Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The CDL 2024 Launch Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone is available through the in-game store in both titles. This bundle is priced at 2000 CP (Call of Duty Points), or around $20, and includes various exclusive items. Upon purchase, all items included in the bundle become accessible in both MW3 and Warzone.

To make the purchase, you must have the required amount of in-game currency. If you don't have sufficient COD points, you can conveniently visit platform-specific stores, including Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store, to obtain the necessary COD points.

The following are the real-world currency prices for COD points:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

Once COD points are acquired, you can navigate to the in-game store section, locate the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and proceed with the purchase.

What's included in the CDL 2024 Launch Pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The CDL 2024 Launch Pack in MW3 and Warzone will include four operator skins, one weapon camo, a weapon charm, a weapon vinyl, two calling cards, two emblems, and one weapon sticker.

The complete breakdown of the items is mentioned below:

Four League operator skins - Male and female for both home and away

Flying High weapon camo

weapon camo Goated weapon charm

weapon charm 1v1 Me vinyl

vinyl Let ’em Cook animated calling card

animated calling card You’re All Bots calling card

calling card Beast animated emblem

animated emblem Icy emblem

emblem Morning Grind weapon sticker

The CDL Team Packs are scheduled for release in early January 2024, as officially announced by the Call of Duty League through their official handle on X (formerly Twitter). Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for CDL 2024 match updates.