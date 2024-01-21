Players can participate in four Story Mission Acts in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, which are segments of the in-game story. Alongside these missions, they can find various items to improve gameplay. These consist of Schematics (plans or diagrams for making equipment), Wonder Weapons, and Perks.

Players can earn and collect these items by successfully completing difficult tasks, greatly enhancing their inventory and Stash (which stores collected items). The "Dark Aether Rift" was the main focus of the Season 1 update, which added even more content to the game.

Among all the Classified Schematics in MW3 zombies, the Dog Bone was introduced in season 1.

What does the Dog Bone do in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

In MW3 Zombies, the Dog Bone summons a friendly Hell Hound that is level three. After that, the Hell Hound follows the player and engages in close-quarters combat with enemies until its health is exhausted.

The Dog Bone Schematic in MW3 Zombies(Image via Activision)

One noteworthy characteristic of the Hell Hound is its capacity to bring fallen allies back to life. Furthermore, Hell Hound has the ability to begin self-healing when not in battle or receiving damage.

How to craft the Dog Bone?

Players must obtain the Dog Bone schematic from a Reward Rift in order to access it in MW3 Zombies. Moreover, fulfilling contracts in high-threat areas — also referred to as red zones — ought to improve your odds of obtaining one. That said, you should be ready to clear a few contracts before obtaining this schematic, as this strategy will not work immediately.

Enter Dark Aether Rift and attempt the more difficult missions(Image via Activision)

Having said that, finishing contracts in the Dark Aether Rift is the most reliable way to obtain a dog schematic. But before even attempting this, players need to gather the Elder Sigil. However, fulfilling a contract in this domain grants you access to one of three categorized schematics. You will still receive an Aether Blade Case or Golden Armor Plate even if you do not get the dog bone schematic.

To obtain the schematic in this manner, you must first gather Elder Sigils, which calls for the completion of the following tasks:

Earn sigils by completing contracts in high-threat areas or red zones.

Utilize these symbols to pass into the Dark Aether.

Obtain Elder Sigils by completing Dark Aether Missions.

After finishing the game, you ought to be able to access the Dark Aether Rift and try any of the more challenging missions available.