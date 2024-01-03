How to unlock Schematic Crafting in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

While you adventure through the infested grounds of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, chances are, you have exfiltrated with Schematics for Classified items. These include unique items such as Dog bones, a Gold Armor Plate, and an Aether Blade Case. However, there is also a means to craft schematics, which play quite an important role in MW3 Zombies.

In this article, you will have access to a detailed guide showing you how to craft schematics in MW3 Zombies. Crafting and bringing along schematics will definitely elevate your gameplay in Zombies, allowing you to reach heights you have never achieved.

How to initiate Schematic Crafting in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Schematic Crafting is available and enabled by default for all players in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is an essential part of the game that helps boost your progress, allowing you to reach feats you have never achieved before.

First and foremost, before we head into the process of crafting schematics, we must first get our hands on some of them. As mentioned before, successfully issuing exfils in MW3 Zombies can help you acquire some of the most unique and powerful items in the game. With that sorted, we can begin our process of Schematic Crafting.

Follow these steps to successfully craft schematics in MW3 Zombies:

Launch Call of Duty HQ from Steam or Battle.net if you are on PC. If you are on a console, you can directly launch Modern Warfare 3 from the game library. Log in with your designated credentials. Before queueing up for a match, open your Rucksack. This will guide you to the Schematics Crafting menu in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Proceed into this menu, and you will have access to all the schematics offered in the game. Provided you have previously extracted any of the aforementioned schematics, you can craft them from here.

Players must note that they do not require additional materials to craft schematics in this multiplayer title. The only requirement to initiate this process is to have access to the blueprint for the item, be it the Gold Armor Plate, Cryo Freeze ammo, or any such item.

That said, once crafted, there will be a certain cooldown attached to this item before you can craft it again. It differs from item to item, and as per the information available, Wonder Weapons seem to have the longest cooldowns.

Where to get schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

To initiate Schematic Crafting, you must first get your hands on schematics. They can be easily acquired by completing numerous contracts across the Zombie realm of Modern Warfare 3.

As you complete contracts in the game, you can earn numerous goodies from Reward Rifts. These loot rifts often contain schematics, which you can exfil with. Upon successfully initiating an exfil, you can proceed to craft them for your future missions in the game.

For similar MW3 Zombies guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.