Best Assault Rifle (AR) loadout in MW3 Zombies

The M13B stands out among the new Assault Rifles in MW3 Zombies. Its ability to demolish waves of zombies has remained unfettered, allowing players to clear out even Tier 3-4 missions with absolute ease. The weapon is lethal in all ranges, allowing a mix of versatile playstyles to combat incoming waves of undead enemies. However, without the right attachments, the AR is subpar.

You can check out the M13B's best attachments and class setups below and use them to achieve excellent results.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Assault Rifle loadout in MW3 Zombies?

With an exceptionally high fire rate and controllable recoil, the M13B has slowly risen in popularity among Call of Duty fans. The weapon is becoming the go-to pick for the Zombies mode.

Here are some of the best attachments you can pair with this Assault Rifle:

Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser Light

Kimura RYL33 Laser Light Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon Barrel

14" Bruen Echelon Barrel Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor Muzzle

Sonic Suppressor Muzzle Underbarrel: Corvus Masterkey Underbarrel

Corvus Masterkey Underbarrel Ammunition: 5.56 NATO Mono Ammunition

The Kimura RYL33 Laser Light will add a great deal of maneuverability and handling to the weapon, allowing you to maintain a high tempo in a match. It will significantly increase your sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds, allowing you to react quickly when necessary.

The 14" Bruen Echelon Barrel will provide increased hip-fire accuracy and better recoil control. It will also increment your weapon's general damage range, providing bullets with higher velocity when deployed.

The Sonic Suppressor Muzzle will keep you off the radar and silence your shots. The Coruvs Masterkey Underbarrel is essential for this build. It will provide you with a 12-gauge underbarrel, which you can resort to using when zombies overwhelm you in the game. It is excellent for clearing out the masses, allowing you to pave a path to safety.

The 5.56 Nato Mono Ammunition for this Assault Rifle will bump up its bullet penetration and velocity while increasing its damage range.

Best M13B AR class setup and perks in MW3 Zombies

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Thermite Grenade

Thermite Grenade Tactical: Decoy Grenade

Decoy Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock M13B in MW3 Zombies

You can unlock this overpowered Assault Rifle in MW3 Zombies by reaching Player Level 55 in the game. This will unlock the associated weapon challenge, which, upon completion, will give you instantaneous access to the M13B in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Best secondary to M13B in MW3 Zombies

You can pair this Assault Rifle with the TYR pistol, which is an exceptionally powerful weapon in the realm of Zombies. You should have a dedicated loadout for the TYR pistol to make it more effective in undead encounters.

For more MW3 Zombies guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.