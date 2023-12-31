Best M13B loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The M13B is a carryforward weapon in Warzone from Modern Warfare 2 and was a top-tier assault rifle in the previous version of the game. Despite the addition of the new Modern Warfare 3-exclusive weapons, the M13B remains a solid option capable of holding its ground against some of the best in its class, like the RAM-7, Holger 556, and others.

This reliable weapon has an impressive Time-To-Kill (TTK) over range with exceptionally low recoil. This article will highlight the best loadout for the M13B in Warzone, including the right attachments and class setup for maximum performance.

Best M13B loadout attachments in Warzone

M13B attachments (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13B is an excellent choice, and the below-mentioned build is specially configured to attain greater effectiveness in longer ranges. The included attachments enhance the weapon's range, accuracy, recoil control, and a slight increase in damage while compromising mobility and handling.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is a fan-favorite muzzle attachment for long-range builds, enhancing recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. Additionally, it muffles gunshots, making you invisible on the enemy radar.

The 14" Bruen Echelon is a long barrel specifically engineered to achieve superior recoil control, increased bullet velocity, extended range, accurate hip firing, and better gun-kick control.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is a comfortable foregrip that further improves the gun kick control, aiming idle stability, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is a go-to optic attachment for distance fights, offering 2.5x magnification with greater visibility.

Finally, the 60-round magazine is crucial since it provides additional bullets in the chamber.

Best M13B class setup and perks

M13B class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of perks and equipment that are best for the M13B loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

(Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time) Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

(Reload faster) Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

(Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three) Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock M13B in Warzone?

The M13B is unlocked by default if you possessed this weapon in the previous version of the game. However, if you are starting fresh, you need to play several matches and progress your account to level 55. Subsequently, complete the required challenges to get your hands on this AR.

Best secondary to M13B in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The best weapon to pair with the M13B is a powerful SMG like the WSP Swarm or the Striker. This combination will offer the power and versatility to combat any battle situation.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more WZ weapon loadouts.