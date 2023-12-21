Best TYR loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The TYR has proven to be an overpowered pick for MW3 Zombies. Many players have been dominating Zombies with the gun in Akimbo. The weapon can dish out an incredible amount of damage while not cutting down on your mobility or handling. It has the potential to decimate Manglers, Disciples, and other Tier 3 Abominations with absolute ease.

This article takes a look at the best attachments you can pair with the TYR. You can switch up the class setup to suit your playstyle if needed, but the attachments provided below are what make this hand cannon the best in its class.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best loadout attachments for TYR in MW3 Zombies

Best loadout for the pistol (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@MrRoflWaffles)

The TYR packs a punch in contrast to other MW3 Zombies weapons in its class. Over time, it has proven to be the most overpowered weapon for Zombies. It is extremely accurate while dealing heavy burst damage, allowing players to almost one-shot kill anything across medium to long ranges.

Here are the best loadout attachments for the weapon:

Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel Trigger Action: Ullr's Fury

Ullr's Fury Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

Akimbo TYR Ammunition: 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition

The 1mW Pistol Laser will drastically improve your hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control. It will also increase your sprint-to-fire speed.

The ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel will bump up the TYR's damage range and bullet velocity while reducing the weapon's kick.

UIlr's Fury Trigger Action will kick up the weapon's fire rate and trigger action response time. This is essential for this build as it will drastically improve your fire rate with the pistol.

For the rear grip, you should opt for Akimbo TYR, as it will allow you to dual-wield the weapon. This will cost you a bit of your weapon accuracy. However, the amount of damage per second you will receive will be worth it.

The 12.7x55mm Snake Shot Ammunition is a cartridge loaded with lead shots, which practically turns the TYR pistol into a hand-held shotgun. It will increase your damage radius, and you will practically be dual-wielding two-pocket shotguns.

Best class setup and perks for TYR loadout in MW3 Zombies

Perk package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock TYR in MW3 Zombies

To unlock this overpowered hand cannon in MW3 Zombies, you must grind to reach Player Level 50 in-game. This can be done by simply queuing up for games, completing missions, or completing daily and weekly challenges.

Upon reaching the level, you will have instantaneous access to this pistol in your weapon armory.

Best secondary to TYR in MW3 Zombies

The M16 assault rifle in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Though an overpowered hand cannon, you will benefit from having an LMG like the Pulemyot 762 or an Assault Rifle like the M16 as a secondary.

If you run out of ammunition, an Assault Rifle or an LMG will come in handy to decimate the hordes of zombies coming your way.

For more MW3 Zombies news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.