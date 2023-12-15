Best Lockwood 680 loadout in MW3 Zombies: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Whether you are mauling down zombies in MW3 Zombies or eliminating enemy squads in Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer playlist, the Lockwood 680 is the perfect tool for the mission. It is one of the newest additions to the game's arsenal, and it does its job of being one of the best shotguns available.

While the weapon by default is quite powerful, with the right attachments and class setup, players will have the easiest time bashing down waves of zombies in the game.

This article will provide a comprehensive brief on some of the best attachments you can pair with the Lockwood in MW3 Zombies. Read below for more.

Best loadout attachments for Lockwood 680 in MW3 Zombies

Best attachments for the shotgun in MW3 Zombies(Image via Activision and youtube.com/@XRAYZ)

The Lockwood shotgun packs quite a punch, and with the attachments we have handpicked for zombies, you will have a great time using the weapon. A list of the best attachments for the Lockwood 680 will be provided below:

Optic: MK.23 Reflector

MK.23 Reflector Barrel: Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel

Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke Muzzle

Bryson Improved Choke Muzzle Laser: Point-G3P 04 Laser

Point-G3P 04 Laser Stock: XTEN Tactical Match Stock

XTEN Tactical Match Stock Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug

The Lockwood Defender Heavy Long Barrel provides tube ammo capacity, while significantly reducing the weapon's recoil, and idle sway. The Bryson Improved Choke Muzzle tightens the weapon's pellet spread while increasing its damage range. This allows players to keep the weapon effective even in mid-range combat.

Point-G3P 04 Laser sight will improve the weapon's hip control recoil significantly. With it, players will have better recoil control and handling and improved sprint-to-fire speeds. Players must note that the laser will be visible to enemies; however, considering in a zombie scenario, there is no drawback.

The XTEN Tactical Match Stock will bump up the shotgun's accuracy, handling, and mobility. All in all, with this loadout, the Lockwood 680 not only allows for better mobility but also has much better recoil and hipfire control, along with improved handling capability.

Lastly, the 12-gauge slug has been incorporated to encourage more mid-range combat rather than going up close and personal with potential life-threatening zombies.

Best class setup and perks for Lockwood 680 loadout in MW3 Zombies

Perk Package

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Boots: Lightweight Boots

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Aether Shroud

How to unlock Lockwood 680 in MW3 Zombies?

This shotgun is easily accessible to all players in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Players must strive to reach Level 4 to unlock the weapon, which can be easily done through regular gameplay. Additionally, completing the daily and weekly challenges provided in-game can expedite this progression process.

Best secondary to Lockwood 680 in MW3 Zombies

The best secondary weapon you can pair with this menacing shotgun is the WSP Stinger. It has a great rate of fire and very fast time-to-kill, bridging the gap in close-range combat that is created by the 12-gauge slugs equipped with the shotgun.

For more weapon guides for Zombies, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.