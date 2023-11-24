Best WSP Stinger loadout Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) features some of the smallest and most lethal weapons, like the WSP Stinger, which belongs to the Handgun category and can easily take down most enemies in close-range gunfights. It is comparatively weaker than the Assault and Battle Rifles class but compensates with immense movement speed. If you use the correct attachments, the WSP can be your perfect companion in the new multiplayer shooter title.

Modern Warfare 3 managed to catch the attention of the Call of Duty community with new features like MW2 content carry-over and the revamped Gear and Perk system. The developers at Sledgehammer Games created a system that allows seasoned players to continue their grind in Activision’s new game.

This article will highlight the best WSP Stinger loadout in Modern Warfare 3.

Best WSP Stinger loadout attachments Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 WSP Stinger Handgun (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the attachments you can use to make the most of the WSP Stinger in Modern Warfare 3.

Recommended build

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor S

Sonic Suppressor S Barrel: Hiss Short Light Barrel

Hiss Short Light Barrel Magazine: 32 Round Magazine

32 Round Magazine Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Stock: WSP Factory Stock

The Sonic Suppressor S muzzle increases bullet velocity and damage range while keeping you off the radar when shooting.

The Hiss Short Light barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and aiming idle sway.

The 25-round extended magazine is a great attachment that can help you take rapid fights without sacrificing all your movement speed.

The Marauder Grip rear grip increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control.

The WSP Factory stock increases aiming idle sway, recoil control, and aim walking speed alongside enabling the Tac Stance for the weapon.

Best WSP Stinger class setup and perks

MW3 Weapons tab (Image via Activision)

Here are the best perk packages and equipment that can accompany the WSP Stinger in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer:

Perk Package

Vest: Demolition Vest

Demolition Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Data Jacker

Equipment

Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The Demolition Vest resupplies both tactical and lethal equipment every 25 seconds. The Scavenger Gloves help you pick up ammo from eliminated enemy operators. The Tactical Pads increase slide distance and allow you to fully Aim Down Sight (ADS) while sliding. The Data Jacker gear allows you to pick up remote devices from eliminated enemy operators that in turn provide a UAV ping on the Tac map.

The WSP Stinger benefits from a loadout that can maximize movement speed while avoiding detection. The build is best when taking gunfights at close range, where it can truly shine.

How to unlock WSP Stinger in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 WSP Stinger unlock criteria (Image via Activision)

You can easily get your hands on the WSP Stinger by completing Armory unlock challenges in the game.

Best secondary to WSP Stinger in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The WSP Stinger is a great weapon to fight against multiple enemies in close-quarter combat. However, it fails to inflict fatal damage from a distance. It can be combined either with automatic Assault Rifles or used as a sniper support in long-range loadouts.

