5 fastest TTK SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

TTK (Time-to-Kill) is one of the most important factors used to determine the usefulness of a weapon, particularly the SMGs (submachine guns) in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). It is a concept that seasoned players understand, giving them the edge in this tactical, high-paced third installment of the epic Call of Duty series.

The developers of MW3 have done an excellent job balancing the various SMGs to ensure each of them comes with a unique set of strengths and weaknesses. This has resulted in a diverse and exciting meta-game where players constantly experiment with different weapons and loadouts to find the one that best suits their playstyle.

SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 offer a diverse balance of mobility, firepower, and speed, making them highly sought-after for close-range combat. TTK reflects the rate at which a weapon can eliminate an adversary; the lower the TTK, the faster you can dispatch your enemies. Effectively, weapons with lower TTK can offer you an advantage in one-on-one confrontations.

This article will delve into the five fastest TTK SMGs in Modern Warfare 3.

Top 5 SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) ranked based on TTK

5) AMR9

The AMR9's strength lies in its balanced performance. Its TTK clocks at 330ms up to a distance of 16.5m, making it particularly useful when engaging enemies at medium range. The AMR9's defining feature is its fast rate of fire, which allows it to quickly rip through opponents. This makes it especially useful in close-quarters warfare.

The capacity to fire a large number of rounds within a short time period can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. However, the AMR9 is not without flaws. Its rapid-fire rate might makes it difficult to manage, especially when shooting in full auto mode. If not correctly controlled, this might result in a lot of missed shots.

4) Striker 9

The Striker 9 ties closely with its cousin, the Striker, with a minuscule difference in TTK (300ms) but offers a slightly better range of up to 10.7m. This added range can be leveraged in prolonged combat scenarios. The Striker-9's maneuverability, thanks to its quick fire rate, is one of its distinguishing features and allows you to dash about the map.

The Striker-9 is ideal for tearing through multiplayer matches and quickly dispatching foes. Its quick aim-down-sights (ADS) time and low recoil make it an excellent alternative for individuals who value mobility and precision. With the appropriate approach, this weapon has the potential to be a terrifying tool on the battlefield.

3) Striker

The Striker's TTK is incredibly low, allowing players to destroy opponents quickly. With a TTK of 297ms up to 9.7m, the Striker can take down an enemy inside this range in less than a third of a second. Despite its fast fire rate and minimal recoil, the Striker has some downsides.

One of the most common complaints is the lack of damage output. This can be countered by aiming for opponents' heads or upper bodies, where shots typically deal more damage. Another distinguishing element of the Striker is its mobility. It enables players to travel fast throughout the area, flushing out foes or fleeing when necessary.

2) Rival-9

Ranked second, the Rival-9 is a prominent SMG in Modern Warfare 3. This weapon is popular among gamers because of its punishing power and adaptability. The Rival-9 has a TTK and range of 287ms up to 10.2m, respectively, making it a dangerous weapon in close-quarters fighting.

Regardless of the map or game mode, the Rival-9 can eradicate the enemy squad. It provides quick movement and agility and excels throughout all multiplayer game styles in MW3, such as team deathmatch, domination, and hardpoint situations. Although it is a viable choice for search and destroy, it necessitates a more aggressive approach.

1) WSP Swarm

Topping the list, the WSP Swarm is a noteworthy weapon in Modern Warfare 3's armory. This submachine gun (SMG) is a 9mm machine pistol with excellent maneuverability and a rapid rate of fire. It's a close-quarters combat weapon with a time-to-kill of 230ms and a range of 4.6 meters.

One of the WSP Swarm's distinguishing features is its potential to be outfitted with an Akimbo Conversion Kit. This kit allows the user to have an aggressive stance while wielding one WSP Swarm in each hand. While sacrificing some damage range and mobility, this arrangement overwhelms opponents with bullets.

These weapons are ranked based on their TTKs and effective distances. Other factors such as individual gameplay style, map, and the nature of the game mode also hold weight in determining their effectiveness. It is critical to experiment with each weapon's handling, recoil, and ammunition capacity to make the best use of the SMGs in Modern Warfare 3.

