Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it

The Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). It is designed with elegance, and all the items in this collection boast the color of gold. It also offers a visually appealing Operator skin for the Bantam Operator, which is accompanied by two fully configured weapon blueprints for the Striker SMG and MCW 6.8 marksman rifle.

This article will provide detailed information about the bundle, including its price, included items, and more. Additionally, it will analyze this collection's content and determine if it's worth purchasing in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Tracer Pack Midnight Run in MW3 and WZ (Image via Activision)

The Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) comes with a price tag of 2,400 CP (Call of Duty Points), equivalent to roughly $20. When purchased, all its items will be available and accessible in both titles.

To get the bundle, follow these steps:

Launch either title.

Once you are in the menu, navigate to the Store option.

Head to the Featured section and search for the bundle.

Once you locate the collection, select and proceed with the purchase.

To complete the transaction, you'll need 2,400 CoD points. If you don't have enough in-game currency, you can purchase the required amount from platform-specific stores like Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, or the Microsoft Store.

This is how many COD Points you can get for spending a certain amount of real-life money:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.99

What's included in the Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle features one Operator skin with a finishing move, two weapon blueprints with Golden Bullet Tracers, one calling card, one large decal, and an emblem.

The complete breakdown of the items are listed below:

The Broker Bantam Operator Skin

Bantam Operator Skin Bad And Baroque Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint

Striker SMG Weapon Blueprint The Elite MCW 6.8 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint

MCW 6.8 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint New Year, New Me Calling Card

Calling Card Pop The Cork Large Decal

Large Decal Gold Mask Emblem

Is the Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle worth buying?

The Tracer Pack Midnight Run bundle boasts stunning items in gold. Furthermore, its fully configured weapon blueprints with golden tracers make it a highly appealing bundle for avid collectors. Each item included in this bundle is great, guaranteeing that your appearance stands out distinctly in lobbies. Taking all this into account, this collection is worth getting.

That said, if your personal preferences don't align with what this bundle offers, you shouldn't buy it.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone-related articles from Sportskeeda:

A-Train operator bundle || When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 start || How to play Infected in Modern Warfare 3 || Is Champion's Quest back in Warzone