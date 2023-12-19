How to get Elder Sigil in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Elder Sigils are the keys to entering the Elder Dark Aether in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. These rare portals open avenues for players to earn some of the game's most exclusive and newly added schematics. Naturally, they are very hard to come across, and players must devote much time to get their hands on these Elder Sigils.

These Sigils will open up even tougher versions of the Dark Aethers in the game, and with increased difficulty, you earn even better rewards. This guide explains how to get these exclusive Elder Sigils in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to acquire Elder Sigils in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Elder Sigils are rewards associated with contracts that need to be completed in the Dark Aether realm of MW3 Zombies. Follow the steps below to acquire Elder Sigils in the game:

Complete contracts in the Red Zone to acquire Sigils.

Use these Sigils to enter the Dark Aether.

Proceed to complete Dark Aether contract missions and get Elder Sigils as rewards.

With the objectives laid in an orderly fashion, let us get to acquiring the artifact in the game.

Completing contracts in the Red Zone

The high-threat zones of Urzikstan are the hub for contracts that reward Sigils. From what we gather, all contract missions have a higher percentage of dropping Sigils in the game. However, to earn Sigils quicker, opt for Deliver Cargo or even the Bounty missions offered in this area.

Note that to tackle the latter mission, your squad must be fairly kitted out. Red Zone areas feature incredibly tough contracts, and it's best that you have some powerful weapons equipped for the mission.

Entering Dark Aether

After completing the aforementioned contracts, you will get the Sigils. These are the keys to entering Dark Aether Rifts. Locate a Dark Aether Rift and proceed to enter the portal after placing the Sigil on the structure of the Rift portal.

Completing Dark Aether contract missions

Dark Aether portal in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@ llStevell)

Now comes the hard part, i.e., completing Contracts within the Dark Aether realm. There should be three Dark Aether Contracts in certain locations on the map. Proceed to locate each one of them and attempt the mission.

The difficulty of these contracts is higher than your everyday contract. Make sure you are equipped with powerful weapons and essential equipment.

Finally, after you complete three of these missions, you might get the Elder Sigil as a reward from the Reward Rift. However, note that Elder Sigils are not guaranteed rewards from these contracts, and you might have to make several attempts to come across them.

