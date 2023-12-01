Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies revealed: Release date, what to expect, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies introduces the Dark Aether Rift, a significant addition revealed in the recently released MW3 Season 1 trailer. This video provided crucial information about the new season, including a quick peek into the Zombie mode. The Dark Aether Rift will offer new challenges, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Season 1 will include three new 6v6 multiplayer maps, the return of fan-favorite modes Gunfight and All or Nothing, as well as the addition of the Urzikstan map in Warzone.

This article will provide detailed information about the Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies — including its availability, expected features, and more.

When will Dark Aether Rift be added to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

According to developers, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will introduce the Dark Aether Rift with the commencement of Season 1 on December 6, 2023.

While the exact launch timing is unknown, past release trends indicate a 9 am PT launch. Notably, the update will go live simultaneously worldwide, across all gaming platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC).

What to expect from Dark Aether Rift in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

The Dark Aether acts as a parallel dimension, with its rift functioning as a portal and allowing passage between realms. In the Season 1 update, Modern Warfare 3's Zombie mode will receive a new story act, which will introduce a massive gateway within the exclusion zone. Your task will involve investigating this area and overcoming all the new challenges.

Entering the Dark Aether through the Rift will lead you to a labyrinth-like experience. The Zombies mode will offer a unique environment for a 30-minute time frame and involve a series of progressively chaotic objectives that you'll need to accomplish to obtain exceptional rewards.

However, unlocking the Dark Aether Rift requires you to find Sigils, adding a layer to your MW3 Zombies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1 will introduce a new Wonder Weapon

With the launch of Season 1, MW3 Zombies will include the new V-R11 Wonder Weapon. This innovative weapon possesses the unique capability to transform zombies into humans and vice versa. With it, various tactical opportunities will arrive, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: New Classified Schematics

Three new Classified Schematics that will arrive upon launch are:

1) Dog Bone

Consume the Dog Bone to summon a formidable yet friendly Hell Hound companion. This loyal companion will stick to your side, engaging and neutralizing nearby threats until its health runs out.

2) Golden Armor Plate

When consumed, the Golden Armour Plate replaces the standard armor carrier, providing plates that repair automatically over time along with some additional damage resistance.

3) Aether Blade

The Aether Blade will be a unique Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat style.

The Aether Blade will be a unique Throwing Knife with infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat style.