5 things you might have missed in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update has been a game-changer, introducing a plethora of new features and tweaks that have significantly altered the gaming landscape. As with every update, the game got various new adjustments, including weapon buffs and nerfs designed to modify the meta. Furthermore, this update sees the long-awaited return of the Champion's Quest contract.

The Champion's Quest contract includes special goodies for those who successfully obtain the nuke, along with new features that offer players a distinct version of the game's battle royale. This article highlights five key aspects that you might have overlooked in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update.

Five things you may have overlooked in the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

1) The Return and Enhancement of Champion's Quest

Champion’s Quest returns to Warzone in Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update brings back Champion's Quest, one of the most difficult and lucrative contracts in Al Mazrah, but with a twist. This season, players can strive towards earning a nuke and special gifts, but they must now score 30 overall wins or five consecutive match triumphs to advance.

What sticks out is a new competitive advantage: the possibility to "steal" the contract from other teams, thus raising the stakes and tensions significantly. This theft feature isn't active right away, but it promises to offer an intriguing depth to gaming dynamics. The feature will require players to make careful strategy adjustments, especially during endgame scenarios where contracts might be even more important.

2) Weapon Cases and Covert Exfil

Another addition to the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update roster is the arrival of Weapon Cases, which will appear in Urzikstan later this season. This feature provides an unusual dynamic: players who own the weapon case will be marked on the map, resulting in a target on their back. Survival until the end of the game, or a clever escape via Covert Exfil, secures exceptional prizes for your squad.

This factor creates an exciting high-risk, high-reward situation for the carrier. Moreover, it affects the entire squad's actions and strategy as they either protect or dodge to collect their prize.

3) Night Vision (NV) Gulag Experience

Night Vision Gulag (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded randomly takes players to the NV Gulag, which comes fitted with night vision goggles from the get-go. This is more than just a cosmetic adjustment, however, and transforms a player's entire approach to fighting. One must adjust to different visual circumstances and rethink techniques, with placement, stealth, and rapid reactions being key factors to consider.

The NV Gulag alters player interactions, encouraging new strategies and creating a unique and surprising experience, even for veterans of the Gulag's one-on-one battles.

4) Global Customization and Map Polish

The Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update contains minor but significant adjustments aiming at enhancing the player experience via global customizations. This includes enhanced geometry and greater visibility for specific operator skins, resulting in improved in-game identification.

Furthermore, the patch contains a thorough polish of the map's geometry, resolving over 50 mantle and mounting issues, correcting clipping issues, closing exploitable places, and improving lighting for better clarity and immersion within structures. These precise adjustments enhance playability and fairness throughout the battle zones.

5) Weapons Balancing and Audio Adjustments

MCW has received a buff in the update (Image via Activision)

Weaning certain weapons while nurturing others to balance the meta is common in all updates, and the Reloaded update is no exception. Changes to damage profiles and weapon handling will have a significant impact on player loadout choices. For example, assault rifles such as the Holger 556 and MCW have been tweaked for enhanced damage, which might improve their appeal among gamers.

These specific changes reflect a continued dedication to a wide and balanced arsenal. The in-game audio experience changes as well, with the update including improved occlusion and lower loudness for allied player movements. Such modifications gently alter the auditory scene, emphasizing the significance of sound in tactical play.

Check out other Warzone Season 1 Reloaded-related articles from Sportskeeda:

What to expect from Warzone Season 1 Reloaded || Champion's Quest in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded || How does Weapon Case work in Warzone || NVG Gulag event in WZ || WZ Season 1 Reloaded Update patch notes