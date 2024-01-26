Call of Duty League (CDL) major 2024: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

The Call of Duty League 2024 is currently on its Major 1 tournament hosted by Boston Breach. The top eight teams from the recently concluded CDL 2024 Qualifiers have advanced to the upper bracket, while four teams sit in the elimination bracket, waiting for a chance to redeem themselves. As teams approach the final stages, more fans are eager to support them in the league.

Here's everything you need to know about the Call of Duty League 2024.

All teams in Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1

An intense four-week qualifying round for the Call of Duty League 2024 determined the teams' final standings and, ultimately, their bracket placement heading into the Major 1 stage.

Here are the teams in the CDL 2024 Boston Major 1:

Atlanta FaZe (7 - 0) Toronto Ultra (6 - 1) New York Subliners (6 - 1) Miami Heretics (5 - 2) OpTic Texas (4 -3) Minnesota RØKKR (3 - 4) Seattle Surge (3 - 4) Los Angeles Guerrillas (2 - 5) Boston Breach (2 - 5) Los Angeles Thieves (2 - 5) Carolina Royal Ravens (1 - 6) Las Vegas Legion (1 - 6)

Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 schedule

Here is the schedule of the remaining matches of the CDL 2024 Major 1 in Boston:

Major 1 Day 1

Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (Jan 25 1:30 PM ET)

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKS (Jan 25 3:00 PM ET)

Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge (Jan 25 4:30 PM ET)

Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (Jan 25 6:00 PM ET)

Major 1 Day 2

New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (Jan 26 1:30 PM ET)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (Jan 26 3:00 PM ET)

Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (Jan 26 4:30 PM ET)

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach (Jan 26 6:00 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 2 (Jan 26 7:30 PM ET)

Major 1 Day 3

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 2 (Jan 27 1:30 PM ET)

Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas (Jan 27 3:00 PM ET)

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (Jan 27 4:30 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 3 (Jan 27 6:00 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 3 (Jan 27 7:30 PM ET)

Major 1 Day 4

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 4 (Jan 28 1:30 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Winners Finals (Jan 28 3:00 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Finals (Jan 28 4:30 PM ET)

TBD vs. TBD Grand Finals (Jan 28 6:00 PM ET)

How to watch Call of Duty League 2024

The CDL 2024 Major 1 is streamed live on Call of Duty League's official YouTube channel. The match replays are also available on their official website.

