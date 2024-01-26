Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 major live results

The Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 has just kicked off in Boston, with the top eight teams in the Qualifiers battling against each other in the Winners bracket. Meanwhile, the four teams at the bottom of the standings have been placed in the Elimination bracket, waiting for a shot to redeem their glory.

Heading into the Major 1 tournament, Atlanta FaZe leads the pack with an unscathed record. Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics follow in the team standings. Here are the live results for the Call of Duty League 2024.

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 Major 1 Day 1 Results

Day 1 of the Call of Duty League 2024 Major 1 saw dominating performances from the four teams currently in the Winners bracket. Atlanta FaZe maintains their clean record by defeating the Guerrillas while the ROKKR continue their win streak with their victory over the Subliners.

Toronto Ultra crushed Seattle Surge in a quick 3-0, while OpTic Texas sent Miami Heretics down the Elimination bracket with a strong performance.

Here are the results for the Major 1 Day 1 matches:

Major 1 Day 1 (January 25)

Match 1 (1:30 pm ET): Atlanta FaZe vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas (3 - 0)

Skidrow: LAG 136 - ATL 250; Invasion: LAG 4 - ATL 6; Invasion: LAG 0 - ATL 3

Match 2 (3 pm ET) New York Subliners vs. Minnesota ROKKR (0 - 3)

Invasion: NYS 238 - MIN 250; Karachi: NYS 2 - MIN 6; Karachi: NYL 2 - MIN 3

Match 3 (4:30 pm ET): Toronto Ultra vs. Seattle Surge (3 - 0)

Skidrow: TOR 250 - SEA 106; Skidrow: TOR 6 - SEA 2; Karachi: TOR 3 - SEA 0

Match 4 (6 pm ET) Miami Heretics vs. OpTic Texas (0 - 3)

Skidrow: MIA 211- OPT 250; Invasion: MIA 3 - OPT 6; Karachi: MIA 0 - OPT 3

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 Major 1 Day 2 Results

Major 1 Day 2 (January 26)

New York Subliners vs. Carolina Royal Ravens (January 26, 1:30 pm ET)

Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. Los Angeles Thieves (January 26, 3 pm ET)

Miami Heretics vs. Las Vegas Legion (January 26, 4:30 pm ET)

Seattle Surge vs. Boston Breach (January 26, 6 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 2 (January 26, 7:30 pm ET)

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 Major 1 Day 3 Results

Major 1 Day 3 (January 27)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 2 (January 27, 1:30 pm ET)

Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas (January 27, 3 pm ET)

Toronto Ultra vs. Minnesota ROKKR (January 27, 4:30 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 3 (January 27, 6 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 3 (January 27, 7:30 pm ET)

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2024 Major 1 Day 4 Results

Major 1 Day 4 (January 28)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Round 4 (January 28, 1:30 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Winners Finals (January 28, 3 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Elimination Finals (January 28, 4:30 pm ET)

TBD vs. TBD Grand Finals (January 28, 6 pm ET)

