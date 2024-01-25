How to get CDL 2024 Major 1 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty League 2024 (CDL 2024) has kicked off, and the Stage 1 Qualifiers have recently concluded. Professionals are now poised for the Major 1 tournament. In the Qualifiers, Atlanta FaZe delivered a series of outstanding performances, securing first place, followed by Toronto Ultra, New York Subliners, and Miami Heretics.

The Qualifiers determine the brackets for the Major tournament. Out of the 12 teams, the top eight will compete in the Upper Bracket, while the bottom four will be in the Lower Bracket. Interested viewers can earn exciting rewards for MW3 and Warzone by simply watching the matches live. This article will detail the rewards and how viewers can earn them.

Procedure to get CDL 2024 Major 1 viewership rewards for free in MW3 and Warzone

Expand Tweet

To get viewership rewards in MW3 and Warzone for free, follow these steps:

Sign in to your Activision account. If you don't have one, create an account. Link your Activision account to your Battle.net, Steam, Xbox, or PSN profile. After that, link your YouTube account with your Activision account. Now, you must watch the matches live and earn rewards based on the time spent. You will receive the rewards directly to your account.

CDL 2024 Major 1 viewership rewards for MW3 and Warzone

The CDL 2024 Major 1 will span four days, featuring a total of 18 matches, all of which will be broadcast live on YouTube. You can watch these games using your linked YouTube account with your Activision account to earn 16 exciting rewards.

Invest your time watching the matches live for the required duration to earn the following rewards.

A detailed list of all the rewards

25/1 Rewards (Image via CDL)

January 25, 2024

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Easy Dub Emblem

Easy Dub Emblem 2-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Flipped A Switch Calling Card

26/1 Rewards (Image via CDL)

January 26, 2024

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: To The Bank Calling Card

To The Bank Calling Card 2-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Camper Emblem

27/1 Rewards (Image via CDL)

January 27, 2024

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: We'll Be Right Back Animated Emblem

We'll Be Right Back Animated Emblem 2-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Add It To The Reel Animated Calling Card

28/1 Rewards (Image via CDL)

January 28, 2024

1-hour viewing time: 60 Minute Double XP Token

60 Minute Double XP Token 1 hour 30 minutes viewing time: Abominable Snowman Charm

Abominable Snowman Charm 2-hour viewing time: Frostbite Blueprint

Frostbite Blueprint 2 hour 30 minutes viewing time: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Check out CDL Stage 1 Qualifiers-related articles from Sportskeeda:

CDL 2024 Launch Pack in MW3 and Warzone || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 2 Day 1 results || Call of Duty League 2024 Stage 1 Major Qualifiers Week 4 Day 1 results || Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3