Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and more

The Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack is among 12 options introduced for Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. Their announcement was made during the Season 1 update, which marked the commencement of the Call of Duty League. There are 12 teams competing for the title. Each one gets its own team pack featuring unique designs and themes.

The CDL 2024 Team Pack is a must-have for avid CDL fans who closely follow the professional gameplay. Each CDL bundle includes Operator skins, Weapon camo, Weapon Charm, Sticker, and Calling Card. These packs were made available on January 8, 2024, in the CoD store.

What is the price of the Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack in Warzone and MW3?

The Atlanta Faze bundle costs $11.99 (Image via Activision)

The Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack is obtainable through the in-game store in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. It is currently priced at $11.99 and includes several exclusive items that become immediately available upon purchase.

To acquire the bundle, players need to have sufficient in-game currency. COD points can be obtained from platform-specific stores such as Battle.net, Steam, PlayStation, and the Microsoft Store.

Once players have enough COD points, they can access the in-game store, locate the CDL 2024 Launch Pack, and complete the purchase.

What's included in the Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack in MW3 and Warzone?

The Atlanta Faze bundle contains exclusive items, including operator skins (Image via Activision)

The Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack features a collection of exclusive items, all adorned in a vibrant red color. This makes it an appealing choice for players seeking flashy and eye-catching cosmetics.

Here is a list of the inclusions in the bundle:

2024 CDL Male Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Home (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Male Away (Operator Skin)

2024 CDL Female Away (Operator Skin)

Atlanta FaZe Weapon Camo

Atlanta FaZe Decal

Atlanta FaZe Weapons Sticker

Atlanta FaZe Weapon Charm

Atlanta FaZe Emblem

Atlanta FaZe Calling Card

All CDL team packs available in MW3 and Warzone

You can also get the following CDL team packs in MW3 and Warzone:

Toronto Ultra

Boston Breach

Carolina Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Guerillas

Los Angeles Thieves

Miami Heretics

Minnesota ROKKR

New York Subliners

OpTic Texas

Seattle Surge

Vegas Legion

The Atlanta FaZe CDL team pack for 2024 is now available in the store, alongside others designed for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Players can explore and purchase these team packs to customize their in-game experience with exclusive items related to their favorite Call of Duty League teams.