Warzone's latest update has massively nerfed TAQ Evolvere 

Call of Duty: Warzone's February 16 update has massively nerfed the TAQ Evolvere LMG. After the last weapon balancing update on February 13, the TAQ Evolvere received a major buff and became the ultimate meta weapon in the CoD battle royale. However, its overpowered status created a rift in the game's weapon balancing.

Hence, the developer has now released a small patch nerfing the TAQ Evolvere heavily. If you want to learn about all the changes made to the weapon in this latest update, read below.

All TAQ Evolvere changes in Warzone's latest update

Expand Tweet

Here are all the changes made to the LMG in Warzone's February 16 update:

TAQ Evolvere (MWIII)

Fixed a bug that caused limited recoil while using the base weapon.

7.62 Ammunition

Max Damage reduced to 40, down from 45.

Max Damage Range reduced to 36.83 meters, down from 40.64.

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced to 49.53 meters, down from 53.34.

Neck Damage Modifier reduced to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Upper Torso and Upper Arm Damage Modifiers reduced to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Upper Leg Damage Modifier reduced to 1.0x, down from 1.1x.

5.56 Ammunition (100 & 200 Round 556 Belts)

Max Damage reduced to 28, down from 30.

Max Damage Range reduced to 18.03 meters, down from 20.32.

Headshot Damage Modifier reduced to 1.2x, down from 1.3x.

Neck, Upper Torso and Upper Arm Damage Modifiers reduced to 1.1x, down from 1.2x.

Lower Arm Damage Modifier reduced to 1.0x, down from 1.2x.

Near-Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 22.

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced to 30.48 meters, down from 50.8.

Added Mid Damage, set to 22. New Variable

Added Mid Damage Range, set to 45.72 meters. New Variable

Reduced ADS Movement Speed benefits by 10%.

Reduced Vertical Recoil by 40%.

The LMG's buff post the Warzone's February 13 update was quite short-lived. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest news regarding Warzone.