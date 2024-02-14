Warzone February 13 patch notes: Striker 9 buff, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone February 13 patch notes are here, and with the latest update, the battle royale has undergone some significant changes in Season 2. From the Striker 9 SMG getting a massive buff to the WSP Stinger nerf, today's update mostly focuses on weapon balancing. Furthermore, Raven Software has also done some major bug fixing in this update as well.

If you want to go through the entire Warzone February 13 patch notes, read on.

Warzone February 13 patch notes

Here are the entire Warzone February 13 patch notes -

GENERAL

Estimated Match Time

A new label has been added when selecting a mode on the main menu which indicates the estimated match duration.

GAMEPLAY

Armor and Ammunition Stowing Quality of Life

Quality of Life Armor and Ammunition will show the "Stow" prompt when the backpack is not full.

Armor and Ammunition will show the "Swap" prompt when the backpack is full.

Players can use the "Hold to Stow" function to swap items at any point, regardless if the stow prompt is visible.

Gas Station on Tac-Map Quality of Life

Quality of Life Players will only see gas stations on the Tac-Map when in a vehicle.

WEAPONS

Weapon Adjustments

» SMGs «

Striker 9

Decreased hipfire spread while firing by 6%.

Decreased recoil gun kick from to 35deg/s, down 54.93deg/s.

Increased horizontal recoil to 16.17deg/s, up from 9.70deg/s.

Increased vertical recoil to 50.93deg/s, up from 40.65deg/s.

Increased bullet velocity to 560m/s, up from 540m/s.

» LMGs «

TAQ Evolvere

Increased movement speed to 5.1m/s, down from 4.4m/s after Warzone February 13 patch.

Decreased rate of fire to 500rpm, down from 706rpm.

Increased target flinch to 0.8n, up from 0.5n.

556 Belts (Magazines)

Increased movement speed benefit by 16%.

Added 40% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

Increased aim down sight time benefit by 15%.

Increased aim down sight movement speed benefit by 17%.

Added rate of fire benefit at 857rpm.

» Sniper Rifles «

Longbow

JAK Tyrant 762 Kit

Decreased aim down sight time to 390ms, down from 470ms after Warzone February 13 patch.

Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.8m/s, down from 2.5m/s.

Added 30% hipfire spread reduction benefit.

» Handguns «

WSP Stinger

Increased recoil gun kick to 57.96deg/s, up from 31.05deg/s.

Decreased horizontal recoil to 18.64deg/s, down from 28.39deg/s.

Increased vertical recoil to 35.2deg/s, up from 33.65deg/s.

» Attachments «

No Stock

Removed hipfire crosshair sway.

WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented assists earned when other players kill a target from appearing in the SR breakdown.

Fixed an issue that showed an incorrect SR amount awarded for some SR Challenges.

Reminder: Players can complete the below challenges once per Season.

First Kill or Assist: +100 SR

10 Kills or Assists: +100 SR

25 Kills or Assists: +100 SR

50 Kills or Assists: +100 SR

100 Kills or Assists: +100 SR

Reach Top 8 Squad: +100 SR

Reach Top 5 Squad: +100 SR

Reach Top 3 Squad: +100 SR

Win a Match: +200 SR

Fixed an issue that prevented SR Challenges from displaying an in-game notification when completed.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused geography and buildings to appear in areas of the world that they did not belong to.

Fixed an issue with the Champion’s Quest victory sequence causing it to show more teams than intended.

Fixed an issue causing players to unintendedly remain immune to gas damage during the Eradication Contract.

Fixed issues related to the Zarkour Parkour flag.

Fixed an issue preventing Stun Grenades from affecting zombies.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to remain alive in the gas indefinitely by combining the effects of the Irradiated and Quick Fix perks.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to duplicate items while interacting with the backpack.

That is all there is to know about Warzone February 13 patch notes. Check out our other Warzone guides -

