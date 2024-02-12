Best Sniper Rifle tier list in Warzone (Season 2)

In Warzone, sniper rifles are the go-to choice when looking to engage in long-range fights. However, not all snipers share the same stats. Some have a higher damage profile, while others boast better mobility and handling attributes. This makes each one unique to the game. Despite these differences, some rifles come out on top thanks to their well-balanced attributes that allow them to shine in various situations.

That said, in this article, we assign all the sniper rifles in Warzone a rank that reflects their current position in the meta and how viable they are in the shooter, irrespective of the map or mode.

Tier list of all Sniper Rifles in Warzone (Season 2)

Expand Tweet

This tier list divides all sniper rifles in Warzone into five categories:

S tier: 'S' tier weapons are the absolute meta and best-in-class. If you find one of these rifles lying around, pick it up. In fact, these snipers should be the go-to choice, so have them in your loadout for all those long-range engagements. They will almost always guarantee you eliminations, and they stand out from the rest.

'S' tier weapons are the absolute meta and best-in-class. If you find one of these rifles lying around, pick it up. In fact, these snipers should be the go-to choice, so have them in your loadout for all those long-range engagements. They will almost always guarantee you eliminations, and they stand out from the rest. A tier: Although these rifles aren't the meta, they are not to be underestimated. The 'A' tier snipers can be incorporated into your daily loadouts. They are also well-balanced. The only reason they lose out to rifles on the 'S' list is because they don't boast any special properties that make them stand out.

Although these rifles aren't the meta, they are not to be underestimated. The 'A' tier snipers can be incorporated into your daily loadouts. They are also well-balanced. The only reason they lose out to rifles on the 'S' list is because they don't boast any special properties that make them stand out. B tier: The average Joe of the tier lists. They aren't special or bad. If you pick them, you won't be at a competitive disadvantage. But that doesn't mean they will help you gain an edge over your opponents. Hence, these weapons should be ideally picked only when you don't have the option for an 'S' or 'A' tier sniper rifle.

The average Joe of the tier lists. They aren't special or bad. If you pick them, you won't be at a competitive disadvantage. But that doesn't mean they will help you gain an edge over your opponents. Hence, these weapons should be ideally picked only when you don't have the option for an 'S' or 'A' tier sniper rifle. C tier: 'C' tier rifles are those that should only be picked if you don't have any other choice. These should be the last weapons you should look for. Using them will put you in a disadvantageous situation, which, in Warzone, can make all the difference between winning or losing a battle royale match.

'C' tier rifles are those that should only be picked if you don't have any other choice. These should be the last weapons you should look for. Using them will put you in a disadvantageous situation, which, in Warzone, can make all the difference between winning or losing a battle royale match. D tier: They are the weakest of the lot. However, that doesn't mean they are bad. These rifles are considered "worst" only when compared to other weapons in the class. Otherwise, they are decent performers but won't get you any extra benefits and needless to say, are some of the least picked sniper rifles in the game.

S tier

KATT-AMR XRK Stalker

The KATT-AMR and the XRK Stalker are the best sniper rifles in Warzone at the moment. They perform exceptionally well at long ranges and should be equipped to one's loadout if possible. They can handle all playstyles comfortably and are capable of eliminating enemies with just 'one shot' in the latest Season 2 update.

They are currently the meta in the game and have the highest pick rates in their class.

A tier

MCPR-300 FJX Imperium Victus XMR

The MCPR-300, the FJX Imperium, and the Victus XMR, once used to dominate the meta in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Even with the new weapons, they are still some of the best sniper rifles in the battle royale title.

You cannot go wrong with either of these. Although they lack the 'one shot' ability, they still do a lot of damage and should be picked if found in loot.

B tier

Longbow Signal .50

As mentioned, these sniper rifles in Warzone are average. The Longbow and the Signal .50 don't do anything special to make them stand out. They are only suited for a few playstyles and are not for every type of player. However, if don't have any other options, they won't really disappoint you.

C tier

Carrack .300

The Carrack .300 is the only weapon that deserves to be in the 'C' tier. Being a semi-auto sniper rifle, it has a niche user base. This is reflected by its in-game pick rate, which stands at only 0.19%, according to WZStats.gg. That said, in the right hands, this rifle can do wonders, especially in mid-range fights.

D tier

KV Inhibitor SP-X 80 LA-B 330

The SP-X 80, the KV Inhibitor, and the LA-B 330 are at the bottom of the list. As mentioned, these weapons aren't bad per se in Warzone, but they are overshadowed by better alternatives that can adapt to various situations. You should pick them only if you don't have any other options and you want a sniper rifle. Otherwise, you will be better off with a marksman rifle or even a battle rifle.

That sums up the best sniper rifle tier list in Warzone as of Season 2.