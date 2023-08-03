Best Carrack .300 loadout for Warzone 2: Class setup, attachments, and more

Carrack .300 is the latest Sniper Rifle to be added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It is a semi-auto bullpup Sniper Rifle that boasts a fast fire rate, capable of outputting a ton of damage within a matter of seconds. One highlight of the firearm is its brilliant handling stats, allowing players to go aggressive. As for the one-shot potential, it is an area where the Sniper Rifle currently lacks.

Overall, it is a solid pick for most players, depending on their play style. That said, using the correct attachments, the Sniper Rifle can be further enhanced. Hence, to assist players in getting the most out of the gun, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the Carrack .300, the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

Best Carrack .300 class setup for Warzone 2

Best class setup for the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 is a long-range beast in Warzone 2. Hence, if you are going to use the gun in your matches, it is advised to pick an SMG as a secondary. For this purpose, you can go with the Vel 46 or the Lachmann Sub. Both are great Sniper Support weapons and can handle close-range combat pretty well. Moreover, they give the much-needed mobility to make those quick escapes.

When it comes to the Perk Package, you must pick Overkill and Double Time as your Base Perks, Fast Hands as Bonus Perk, and High Alert or Quick Fix as your Ultimate Perk. For Equipment, it is recommended to go with the Smoke Grenade and the Throwing Knife.

The Smoke Grenades will help you revive teammates that are downed in the open and escape unfavorable situations. The Throwing Knives are a quick way to finish a knocked-out enemy and can be easily reacquired once used.

Best attachments for the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2

Best attachments to use with the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 is a solid semi-auto Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. However, on its own, a lot of performances would be left on the table. Hence, you'll need to equip a few attachments to turn it into a long-range monstrosity and optimize the rifle. For instance, the rifle has abysmal recoil, which needs to be controlled.

That said, keeping the pros and cons of the Sniper Rifle, here are the attachments you should be using with the weapon:

Barrel: Heavy-Tac 300

Heavy-Tac 300 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: TV Nought Grip

TV Nought Grip Optic: Cronen Zero-P Optic

Heavy-Tac 300 increases the damage range and bullet velocity of the rifle. It also helps with recoil control and improves hip fire accuracy.

Nilsound 90 is a suppressor that silences gunshots, allowing players to hit their enemies without immediately revealing their location. It also boosts the damage range, bullet velocity, and smoothes the recoil.

10 Round Mag boosts the bullet count per magazine to 10 from 6, which is a must-have for the battle royale title.

TV Nought Grip also helps with recoil control and must be equipped if players intend to use it for long-range combat.

Cronen Zero-P Optic provides 5.5x zoom, allowing users to see the enemies clearly. However, players can choose an optical sight that they prefer.

How to unlock the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2?

Guide to unlocking the Carrack .300 in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

The Carrack .300 can be unlocked via the Season 5 Battle Pass of Warzone 2. It is available in the Sector E7 of the Battle Pass and will be an early unlock for most. To actually get a hold of it, you must first unlock all four rewards in Sector E7 and then use a Battle Token to unlock the weapon, which is the HVT of that Sector.

Once unlocked, it is recommended to play a few matches with it and level up the gun. This will allow you to use all the attachments suggested in this guide and unlock the slots for them as well. If you can max out the progression on the weapon, you'll also unlock the Tuning feature, which allows further customizability.

