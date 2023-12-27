Best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone has only a few weapons that can take down enemies with a single shot, and the FJX Imperium is one of them. It is a Sniper Rifle with a high damage output but requires an extra push with the help of specific attachments to make it capable of killing with one bullet. It has decent mobility and handling stats as well, which makes it easier to tweak its movement speed for the unpredictable battlefield.

FJX Imperium rose to glory after its release in Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and entered the long-range meta in Warzone shortly afterward. Once the developers made explosive ammunition available to the snipers, it became one of the highest-used weapons in the entire arsenal.

Despite the recent changes and the integration of Modern Warfare 3, the FJX remains a formidable gun that can help you dominate lobbies. This article will highlight the best FJX Imperium loadout in Warzone.

Best FJX Imperium loadout attachments in Warzone

FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here is a short guide that you can use to make a one-shot sniper rifle out of the FJX Imperium build in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Barrel: Fahrenheit 29"

Fahrenheit 29" Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Rear Grip: Skull-40

The Fahrenheit 29" barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and the weapon's accuracy.

The VLK LZR 7mW laser attachment increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability.

The SP-X 80 6.6X scope is great for both medium and long-range combat due to its uncluttered ADS view mode.

The .408 explosive rounds are crucial for this build to become capable of taking down enemy operators with a single shot as it increases overall damage output.

The Skull-40 rear grip further increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

Best FJX Imperium class setup and perks

FJX Imperium weapon (Image via Activision)

You can equip your loadout with the following items and perks to make the best out of this Modern Warfare 2 weapon in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Stim

Stim Lethal: Frag Grenade

You can maximize the FJX’s potential with a class setup that can maximize its damage output without compromising much mobility.

The High Alert perk works wonders by providing information about enemies who have spotted you on their screens. The EOD and Tempered perks promote survival with resistance to incoming damage from explosives like grenades and enable full armor level with just two plates. The Double Time perk allows you to use tactical sprint for longer, aiding quick repositioning.

How to unlock FJX Imperium in Warzone?

The FJX Imperium can be unlocked by grinding the game a bit and leveling up your account to level 55. You would then have to complete the Armory Challenges associated with the weapon to secure it in your inventory.

Best secondary to FJX Imperium in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The FJX Imperium pairs well with a sniper support weapon like the Striker Sub Machine Gun (SMG) to cover for close-quarter combat.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon build guides.