Best M4 loadout in Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

Call of Duty Warzone received a list of new weapons, but the M4 Assault Rifle remains one of the most popular choices in the game. It is a flexible weapon with a beginner-friendly recoil kick and a respectable damage output that can be enhanced with a few tweaks in the build. The M4’s ability shines the most in medium and some long-range gunfights. However, it does not have close-quarter combat capabilities.

Warzone (WZ) can put squads in dangerous scenarios where your loadout will become the first and last line of defense. This is why you must build a class that can suit your playstyle and help you dominate the online lobby. Fortunately, the M4 is a flexible weapon that can be engineered for different situations.

This article will highlight the best M4 loadout in Warzone.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best M4 loadout attachments in Warzone

M4 Assault Rifle build (Image via YouTube/@Ryda)

Here is a list of all the attachments you can use to build a lethal M4 class in Warzone.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while keeping you off the radar during gunfights.

The Hightower 20” barrel attachment increases bullet velocity, bullet range, recoil control, and hip fire accuracy.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is excellent for this build as it provides a clear zoomed image in Aim Down Sight (ADS) mode.

The Agent Grip underbarrel increases aiming idle sway and hip fire accuracy.

The 60-round extended magazine is important to have in the battle royale for simultaneous gunfights.

Best M4 class setup and perks

M4 weapon (Image via Activision)

Here are all the WZ equipment and perks that you can put in your loadout to make the most out of the M4 in the battle royale.

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knives

The M4 is one of the most reliable weapons and can be used to eliminate entire squads at a time. It benefits from a class that can increase its recoil control, damage output, and movement speed.

The High Alert perk provides you with warnings if spotted by enemies outside your visible range. The EOD and Quick Fix perks bolster you against non-killstreak explosives and trigger quick healing whenever taking down an enemy. The Double Time perk increases mobility with higher tactical sprint duration for quick repositioning.

How to unlock M4 in Warzone?

The M4 is unlocked by default if you already played Modern Warfare 2. But if you started playing the game recently, you must reach level 55 on your account and complete the necessary challenges to get your hands on it.

Best secondary to M4 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

The M4 can be paired with any submachine gun (SMG) like the Striker to cover all the close-range gunfights.

