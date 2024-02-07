All new events in Warzone Season 2: The Walking Dead, Dune Rule of the Fate, Year of the Dragon, and more

Warzone Season 2 is here, and the Call of Duty community is hyped about all the upcoming content planned for this game. It will see multiple crossovers between numerous entertainment shows and other entities. The inclusion of this content hints at the launch of new in-game events and, better yet, a whole new range of Operator and weapon cosmetics.

This article will provide a detailed brief on all the new events in Warzone Season 2. It will include all available information associated with them.

What is the new The Walking Dead event in Warzone Season 2?

Expand Tweet

Activision has announced a brand-new The Walking Dead: Fear the Living event for Warzone during the tenure of Season 2. This will be quite a gory affair, with its catchphrase in the patch notes saying:

"Fight the dead, fear the living."

This little quote hints at the new event possibly featuring Modern Warfare 3 Zombies-like gameplay. The Walking Dead is exclusively a zombie survival show. Hence, fans speculate numerous undead additions to make their way onto the battlefields of Warzone. These add-ons could feature unique new weapons, tough AI characters, and more.

What is Warzone Season 2's Dune Rule of the Fate event?

Expand Tweet

Judging by the success of the previous crossover featuring popular entertainment show Dune, Activision has confirmed the release of a brand new event featuring it. The Dune Rule of the Fate event will be a battle fit for the epics. In it, you'll try to "take control of the throne of fate."

We expect numerous new Operators from Dune to be introduced during this event. Previously, the Paul Atreides Operator and Feyd Rautha Operator bundles were met with plenty of positive reviews. If Activision plays its cards right, the new event might have an even better success story to share.

All details about Year of the Dragon event in Warzone Season 2

Expand Tweet

Warzone Season 2 will debut, celebrating the new lunar year with a bang. The Year of the Dragon will be a Field Rep event. The developers have confirmed that there will be a limited window for players to grind and get their hands on unique event-exclusive cosmetics and items in the game during this event.

Players can expect the Year of the Dragon event in WZ Season 2 to go live with the debut of Season 2.

For more WZ Season 2 news, check these links below:

Patch notes || Al Mazrah return || Wonder Weapons in Fortune's Keep