CoD blog teases Warzone map Al Mazrah's return in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies might see the return of a popular POI from Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map in the Season 2 update. The new story mission named Enter the Second Rift is expected to take operators back to the old Warzone map, which has now completely changed due to seismic activities. While Activision did not specify the POI's return, the official blog image shows players returning to the old Warzone map.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative, with parts of it based on the author's opinion.

How is Al Mazrah connected to Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2?

It is no surprise that Modern Warfare 3 is continuing its story mission each season. In Season 2, a brand new mission within the Dark Aether could take players to Al Mazrah's Sa'id City.

In the announcement blog, Activision did not mention the place. However, in the Season 2 overview image, the name of the place is displayed in the corner of the picture. Hence, it can be speculated that Al Mazrah is returning in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 2.

Al Mazrah in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, the upcoming story mission is called Enter the Second Rift. The blog mentions players would be required to investigate the place thoroughly, as there will be multiple clues to discover. Operators will also likely have to find a way out, as a "mysterious entity" will make their presence felt. Players should be able to earn exciting rewards by completing certain tasks.

Furthermore, this story mission may also feature the largest Stronghold with Zombies in it, making it challenging to complete.

While Warzone's old map possibly returns in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, the undead could also set foot in the battle royale. In Season 2, Fortune's Keep could have a limited-time event with zombies in it. With The Walking Dead crossover coming to both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, the upcoming season should serve as somewhat of a celebration of the undead.

