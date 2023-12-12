The Dune 2 Trial of Power event in Warzone and MW3 is right around the corner, and it features a unique Paul Atreides Operator bundle from the aforementioned movie series. It has most definitely garnered a lot of attention, not only from the Call of Duty community but also from other gaming communities, who are astounded by the number of collaborations COD seems to feature every season.

This article will provide you with all the details concerning the upcoming Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle. This cosmetic package will be exclusively available during this event.

For a comprehensive overview of the same, read below.

When does the Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle release in Warzone and MW3?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming operator bundle in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 will go live across both Call of Duty titles on December 13, 2023, at 9 am PT. It will be available for purchase in the in-game store with the simultaneous release of the Dune Trial of Power event.

What is the price of Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

The brand-new operator bundle featuring Paul Atreides in WZ and Modern Warfare 3 has been confirmed to have a price tag of 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP). This translates to a total of $19.99, or the approximate value in your local currency.

Those who might have leftover CP from purchasing the premium segment of the BlackCell Battle Pass can also opt for a cheaper CP package to settle the difference.

What's included in the Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Dune 2 Paul Atreides Operator bundle in Warzone and MW3 (Image via Activision and YouTube/@Tridzo)

Paul Atreides' new Operator bundle will feature a total of eight new cosmetics and in-game items for both WZ and Modern Warfare 3. This includes both unique operator and weapon cosmetics. The list of contents are provided below:

Paul Atreides Operator skin "Chip and Shatter" Finishing Move "Fremen Fighter" Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56 "Desert Maula" Weapon Blueprint for COR.45 "Crysknife" Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis "Maud'dib" Weapon Charm "Worm Rider'' Calling Card "The Fighters' Emblem

The contents of the bundle will be exclusive to this entire cosmetic package and will, unfortunately, not be available for purchase individually. Upon purchasing this bundle, you will get instantaneous access to all of these unique skins and in-game items.

Furthermore, those who will have the Paul Atreides Operator skin equipped while contesting the Trial of Power event will receive an additional 10% XP boost.

For more Warzone and MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section.