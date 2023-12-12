Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone and MW3: Release date, what to expect, and more

The Dune Trial of Power event is right around the corner, leaving Warzone and MW3 fans hyped. This new collaboration with Dune has turned quite a few heads, and players are unsure of what to expect from the upcoming event. The latest patch notes indicate that a fresh collection of cosmetics, which are related to the popular movie series, is making its way into the game.

This article provides a complete overview of the upcoming event in Warzone and MW3, including its release date and what players can expect from it.

When does Dune Trial of Power event release in Warzone and MW3?

The Dune Trial of Power event will make its official debut in Warzone and MW3 on December 13, 2023, at 9 am PT. The Call of Duty community is eagerly awaiting its release and is expecting a lot from this mega-crossover.

Previous crossovers with other series, such as The Boys and similar entertainment entities, have garnered positive fan reception. Activision's efforts in making these events a success are apparent, and the community is all for it.

What can we expect from Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone and MW3?

Paul Atreides Operator bundle (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Tridzo)

In Dune Trial of Power, players will have to prove themselves in the battle for Arrakis. There is currently very limited information regarding the event's gameplay, so this article will be updated when more details are revealed.

Having said that, we do know that players will be granted waves of XP by participating in Dune Trial of Power, which can be further used to unlock rewards from the film's universe in-game. Furthermore, equipping the 'Paul Atreides' Operator skin will provide players with an additional player boost.

Feyd Rautha Operator bundle (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@Tridzo)

Players will also have access to two brand-new Operator bundles, i.e., the Paul Atreides Operator bundle and the Feyd-Rautha Operator bundle. The contents of both are described below:

Paul Atreides Operator bundle

Paul Atreides Operator skin "Chip and Shatter" Finishing Move "Fremen Fighter" Weapon Blueprint for Holger 5.56 "Desert Maula" Weapon Blueprint for COR.45 "Crysknife" Weapon Blueprint for Dual Kodachis "The Fighters' Emblem "Worm Rider'' Calling Card "Maud'dib" Weapon Charm

Feyd-Rautha Operator bundle

Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen Operator skin "Fey'ds Frenzy" Finishing Move "Harkonnen Terror" Weapon Blueprint for Pulemyot 762 "The Face of Fear" Weapon Blueprint for WSP Swarm "Feyo's Blade" Weapon Blueprint for Gutter Knife "Champion of Cruelty" Calling Card "Harkonnen" Weapon Charm "House of Harkonnen" Emblem

For more Warzone and MW3 news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.