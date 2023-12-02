Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in Dune 2 will officially come to Warzone and MW3 Season 1

Two colossal universes are colliding as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Warzone gears up for a groundbreaking crossover with the highly anticipated Dune 2. The upcoming Season 1 of Modern Warfare 3 starts on December 6, 2023. This season will introduce exclusive bundles featuring cosmetics based on characters from Dune 2, including Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.

In this article, we'll be taking a deeper look into this crossover event and all the goodies it will be bringing to the Call of Duty Universe.

All about the new Dune 2 crossover in Warzone and MW3 Season 1

Official information suggests the arrival of individual bundles for Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. Both characters are expected to be available as Operator skins in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. The bundles are also expected to contain other cosmetic items alongside Operator skins, possibly even a worm-themed weapon charm.

This is not the first time Dune characters have made an appearance in the Call of Duty universe. Last Halloween, the Sardaukar, fierce warriors from the Dune universe, debuted in the game, setting the stage for the larger crossover with Dune 2 in Warzone Season 1.

The launch of these bundles was supposed to be nearer to the original release date of Dune II (November 3, 2023), which unfortunately faced a delay due to an actors' strike, pushing the film's premiere to March 1, 2024. Despite the setback, the Dune 2 bundles are set to drop in Modern Warfare 3 during Season 1, promising a unique gaming experience inspired by the intricate lore of Dune.

As players await the arrival of Dune 2 and its corresponding Call of Duty bundles, fans can delve into the captivating narrative of the film. Dune: Part Two will be a continuation of the epic journey that began in Dune: Part One.

With an ensemble cast featuring Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and others, the film delves deeper into the intricate political dynamics and relationships of the Dune universe.

This unexpected collaboration between the gritty world of Call of Duty and the epic sci-fi realm of Dune has stirred a huge amount of excitement amongst the Call of Duty community and the fans of the Dune universe.