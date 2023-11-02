Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle in Warzone 2: Price, what's included, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the highly anticipated Dune 2 Sardaukar operator bundle with a premium price tag. Activision’s collaboration with the famous movie series Dune can allow more unique characters to arrive in Activision’s 2022 battle royale. This is a great route to expanding the cosmetic collection in the game and providing the community with a more extensive list of choices.

Warzone 2 caters to a massive playerbase that comprises both casual and competitive gamers. The introduction of operators from different fields makes the game more interesting and attracts players with spectacular crossovers. However, the steep pricing on some of these bundles might be a problem for a percentage of the community.

This article will highlight all the details about the Dune 2 Sardaukar operator bundle in Warzone 2.

What is the price of the Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle in Warzone 2?

The Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle can be purchased for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to $19.99. It is priced like all other exclusive packs and contains a lot of items, including the operator itself and new weapon blueprints.

What’s included in the Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle in Warzone 2?

Here is a complete list of all the items that can be claimed by purchasing the Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle.

Sardaukar Operator

Operator Sardaukar Annihilator Tempus Razorback Blueprint

Tempus Razorback Blueprint Lasrifle SO-14 Blueprint

SO-14 Blueprint Kindjal Dual Kodachis Blueprint

Dual Kodachis Blueprint Sardaukar Wrath Finishing Move

Finishing Move Sadaukar Sword Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Sardaukar Sticker

Sticker Arrakis Loading Screen

Loading Screen Sardaukar Emblem

All the items and cosmetics listed above will immediately become available to you and will be added to your account after the completion of the payment process. However, if there is an issue with the server, you might get the skins after a bit of delay. In case of a failed transaction, you will likely get back the deducted amount or get a refund of the Call of Duty Points (CP) spent on the purchase.

The Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle was originally planned to be released alongside the movie sequel. Unfortunately, the second installment of Dune was postponed to March 2024. Activision stuck to its own roadmap and released the pack regardless for the community to enjoy and introduced one of the most unique cosmetics to Warzone 2.

The Dune Part 2 Sardaukar operator bundle is a part of the carry-over process and will be available in Activision’s upcoming multiplayer shooter title, Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The developers are gearing up for the final release of MW3 on November 10, 2023, to provide the playerbase with a fresh and comparatively faster-paced gameplay experience with the new title.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.