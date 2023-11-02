Warzone 2 and MW2 November 1 update patch notes: Bug fixes, adjustments, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and MW2 received a massive update on November 1. Since Modern Warfare 3's pre-load is already live, players are surprised that the battle royale title saw another patch. That said, this update is live right now in WZ2 and MW2, and the developers have fixed multiple issues in both games.

If you are looking to learn about all the changes made to these titles on November 1, continue reading.

Warzone 2 and MW2 November 1 update patch notes

Here is a list of all the global changes made to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on November 1, 2023:

Bug fixes

This update includes several fixes for known crashes

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Fetching Online Profile” message to hang

Fixed an issue that could kick the Player to the main menu when trying to access the Campaign via the New Game option

Fixed an issue where the Skeletor Operator’s staff was misaligned with his hands when using a Finishing Move

Fixed an exploit on Embassy where an area lacked collision, allowing Players to hide in an unintended location during Zombie Infected

Fixed an issue where the “Alien Death Ray” Weapon Blueprint had an attachment combination not possible under normal customization

Fixed an issue where ADS view was obscured in Third Person when using the Lilith Operator

Fixed an issue where High Velocity Rounds were not able to hit enemies under the surface of water

Fixed an issue where previewing some Gun Screens would cause an incorrect menu to display

Fixed an issue that could cause navigating the Groups menu to kick Players back to the main menu

Fixed an issue that could cause the Players total Soul amount to display incorrectly after a rewards purchase in the Events tab

Fixed an issue where confirming the language setting in the main menu could cause an error

Fixed several issues that could cause an error when navigating in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue with the Tempus Razorback “Hellspawn” Weapon Blueprint had an incorrect optic displayed in the menu

Fixed an issue where the Sakin MG38 “Treat” Weapon Blueprint was missing a visible smoke effect

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when rapidly entering and exiting the Killstreak page within the Weapons tab

Fixed an issue where rapidly entering and exiting the Emblem page could kick the Player out of the menu

Fixed an issue where the Soap Operator name displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue where an error could occur when attempting to load into a Team Deathmatch Private Match on Shipment

Fixed an issue where the Player could lose control of a Killstreak if eliminated while operating the Killstreak

Fixed an issue where Players could encounter a frozen screen during the Battle Pass intro video on some new accounts

Fixed an issue where Juggernauts would sometimes not appear during the final fight in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 04

Fixed an issue where the M4 “Union Guard” Weapon Blueprint displayed a placeholder image in the Combat Detail Widget

Fixed an issue where a number of Weapon Blueprints had a placeholder image display in the Combat Detail Widget

Fixed an issue where a placeholder image appears in the HUD when the Player is eliminated by an MRAP turret

Adjusted the brightness of the “Flow Thru” camo

Fixed an issue where Players that received a temporary ban could get an incorrect message saying they are permanently banned

Fixed an issue where Attachments with skins could lock the default Attachment

Fixed an issue where a placeholder name was appearing in a weapon unlock notification

Warzone 2 only changes

Adjustments

Increased the total number of possible Active Duty Operator slots in DMZ

Reduced the number of Stims dropped by minions when fighting The Butcher in Warzone 2

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that could prevent Players from receiving the “Undead Runes” decal correctly

Fixed an exploit allowing Players to store multiple weapons when carrying a hostage

Fixed some collision and geo issues in Vondead

Fixed an issue where cash dropped by The Butcher was in incorrect increments in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue that could allow the Swamp Creature to attack Players during the exfil sequence after winning a match

Fixed an issue where bartering for a Disguise at the Scavenger’s Buy Station would only yield a Disguise at 0% (would disappear upon any health damage taken)

Fixed an issue where the chalkboards do not display the correct writing when using the R4D Detector in Building 21 in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue where Players could avoid being attacked by the UFO if they have the Cold-Blooded Perk

Fixed an issue where the Swamp Creature could respawn in the gas after completing the event in DMZ

Fixed an issue where reviving a Player that had plead for help in DMZ after a squad wipe could result in issues performing the revive

Fixed an issue where having multiple Active Duty Operator selected in DMZ could cause a screen flicker in the Operator Select screen

Fixed an issue where a red light can briefly appear when entering an LTV

Fixed an issue where having the Scavenger's Buy Station open in DMZ when it is destroyed will allow the Player to access an unintended Buy Station menu

Fixed an issue where “Captain Silver’s Briefcase” could not be opened in DMZ

Fixed an issue where an error message could occur when using the Doom Chainsaw Blueprint in Warzone 2

That is all there is to know about the November 1 update for Warzone 2 and MW2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more such content.