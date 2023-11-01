How to get Dune 2 Sardaukar operator skin in Warzone and MW2?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) and Warzone will receive a brand new operator skin called Sardaukar as a result of a collaboration with the Dune series, a popular sci-fi fantasy movie series. The developers have brought various new operators and cosmetics from different cultures, including Diablo 4, in the most recent The Haunting event.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are tactical shooter titles but have a knack for attracting the community with unique characters and weapon skins. The latest handshake between Activision and the movie series can pave the path for the game to bring in more fictional characters from unexpected genres and create a massive cosmetics collection.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Dune 2 Sardaukar operator skin in Warzone and MW2.

How to claim the Dune 2 Sardaukar operator skin in Warzone and MW2

Here is a quick guide to get your hands on the Dune 2 Sardaukar operator skin in Warzone and MW2.

Launch the game with your account credentials.

Navigate to your home screen and click on the Store tab present on the top ribbon.

Scroll down till you see the Dune operator pack, and click on the tile.

You will need to complete the necessary transaction process to secure this new pack.

Once you have completed the purchase, the entire bundle will immediately be unlocked for your account and can be equipped.

You can equip the new skin by navigating to the Operators tab on the top ribbon.

Note that this skin is unlikely to appear as a free reward in the future as a part of any events or challenges. Such collaborations are massive and will surely present a steep price tag for the player base.

What is the price of the Dune 2 operator pack in Warzone and MW2

The expected price for the upcoming exclusive Dune bundle is 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to $19.99. The exclusive nature of this bundle could also result in a price hike, but the publishers will most probably follow past trends as other popular packs like the Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg bundles arrived at the same price.

Note that Activision has not confirmed the price of the Dune operator pack at the time of writing this article.

When will the Dune 2 pack be released in Warzone and MW2

The Dune 2 operator pack is reportedly set to release on November 1, 2023, but the exact time has not been confirmed. The date was originally set to match the release of Dune 2, but the movie was unexpectedly delayed, with its release postponed to March 2024.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.